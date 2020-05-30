Confindustria Vicenza: “Via la burocrazia e ridateci Industria 4.0”

INTERVISTA A LUCIANO VESCOVI, Presidente di Confindustria Vicenza che dice al Governo: “Lasciate lavorare le imprese in pace ma fate pagare alla Pa i suoi debiti verso le aziende. La liquidità arrivi in via automatica ma poi serve rilanciare il piano Industria 4.0 e gli sgravi per ricerca e sviluppo”

«Senza fiducia non ci sono investimenti. Senza investimenti non c’è competitività e produttività e quindi, in definitiva, non c’è lavoro. E allora la Repubblica fondata sul lavoro non regge più. Questo rischia di portarci la troika in casa, non certo il Mes, che invece ci serve in fretta», analizza Luciano Vescovi, presidente di Confindustria Vicenza, una delle realtà industriali più importanti della manifattura italiana.

I numeri che si profilano per l’economia vicentina sono devastanti. In mezzo a questa prateria di “segni meno”, quali sono quelli più significativi?

«Quelli che devono ancora venire, quelli del secondo trimestre dell’anno. Si conti che nel primo trimestre abbiamo un avuto calo di produzione di quasi il 9% quando sostanzialmente il lockdown vero e proprio è durato solo una settimana, anche se gli effetti del Covid sulla percezione della merce italiana sui mercati internazionali ha creato problemi veri già a fine febbraio, dal primo caso di Codogno».

I giornalisti veneti da oltre vent’anni, di solito in prossimità delle manovre finanziarie, chiedono agli imprenditori la lista delle priorità da sottoporre al governo. Oggi la situazione è ben diversa: cosa chiedete al Governo per far ripartire la produzione industriale?

«Lasciarci lavorare in pace. Non fare confusione, eliminare il più possibile “le carte”, ovvero la burocrazia. Ci diano poche e semplici regole e poi controllino, ex post, se le rispettiamo. Se dobbiamo compilare 19 moduli per chiedere un prestito agevolato in banca… tanto vale richiederlo senza agevolazione, ci costa di meno».

Si ipotizzano oltre ad incentivi a fondo perduto anche interventi addirittura sul capitale delle aziende. Le urgenze brucianti per la finanza d’impresa?

«In primis, ma non certo per il Covid, che la PA paghi i suoi debiti con le imprese italiane. Parliamo di miliardi. E poi che ci siano degli automatismi sulla liquidità. In questo senso, anche se temporaneo, bene lo stralcio dell’Irap. E poi serve rilanciare il piano Industria 4.0 e gli sgravi per ricerca e sviluppo. Bisogna pensare ed essere competitivi per ripartire, parare solo il colpo significa solo rimandare i problemi ad un secondo momento».