Condividi

Cdp a supporto di Assoporti per realizzare nuove opere

| di | 0

Cdp supporterà Assoporti nella definizione di iniziative volte a realizzare nuove infrastrutture – L’Ad Palermo: “Cdp rafforza il proprio ruolo nel supportare il rinnovamento infrastrutturale del Paese”

Cdp a supporto di Assoporti per realizzare nuove opere

Cdp ha firmato un protocollo d’intesa con Assoporti volto a identificare iniziative che porteranno alla definizione di progetti finalizzati alla realizzazione di nuove infrastrutture.

L’accordo darà a Cdp la facoltà di assistere le Autorità di Sistema aeroportuale sia nella fase di programmazione delle opere, che in quelle di preparazione delle gare per l’affidamento degli appalti e di progettazione e realizzazione delle opere.

 “L’accordo si inquadra nella missione di CDP di supporto allo sviluppo di infrastrutture strategiche come quelle portuali, per poter accelerarne la competitività anche in un’ottica euro-mediterranea”, fa sapere la società in una nota. 

“Con la firma di questo accordo – ha dichiarato Fabrizio Palermo, amministratore delegato di Cdp – Cassa Depositi e Prestiti rafforza il proprio ruolo nel supportare il rinnovamento infrastrutturale del Paese non solo dal punto di vista finanziario ma anche grazie alle proprie competenze qualificate”. 

Il manager passa poi a spiegare quale sarà il ruolo della società: “CDP mette a disposizione la propria expertise dal punto di vista tecnico e amministrativo al fine di accelerare la realizzazione delle nuove opere. Si tratta di un ulteriore impegno per lo sviluppo del sistema portuale nazionale, con un effetto positivo per tutti i principali settori della nostra economia, anche in considerazione delle opportunità derivanti dal posizionamento strategico dell’Italia nell’area del Mediterraneo”, conclude Palermo. 

Il presidente di Assoporti, Daniele Rossi, a margine della firma, ha affermato: “Riteniamo che questa collaborazione ci consentirà di trovare ulteriori risorse per lo sviluppo dei nostri porti, nonché per il complessivo rilancio del Paese. Considerata la rilevanza strategica dei porti e della logistica per l’economia, sono certo che con questo accordo quadro abbiamo fatto un passo ulteriore e importante.”

Potrebbe interessarti anche...

Commenta