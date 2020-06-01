Condividi

Cattolica all’Ivass: un piano per rafforzare la solvibilità

La compagnia veronese risponde all’Ivass, che sollecita un aumento di capitale da 500 milioni, assicurando che all’assemblea del 27 giugno verrà proposto un piano per rafforzare la patrimonializzazione della compagnia – Minali s’è dimesso dal board

Il Cda di Cattolica Assicurazioni si è riunito d’emergenza domenica 31 maggio e “ha dato mandato al management di preparare un piano nei tempi richiesti, al fine di rafforzare la solvibilità del gruppo”. Lo comunica la società in una nota, rispondendo così alla lettera del 27 maggio con cui l’Ivass, l’Istituto per la vigilanza sulle assicurazioni, aveva chiesto alla compagnia di rafforzare il patrimonio con un aumento di capitale da 500 milioni da varare entro il 30 settembre.

L’importo dell’operazione – che sarà varata dall’assemblea il 26/27 giugno – è pari a circa due terzi della capitalizzazione attuale del gruppo, che in Borsa, alla chiusura di venerdì scorso, valeva 757 miliardi. L’autorità aveva motivato la richiesta sottolineando un crollo del Solvency ratio al 130% e sotto i minimi nelle jv Vera Vita e Bcc Vita per la forte esposizione ai Btp.

Nella lettera, l’Ivass aveva chiesto anche la presentazione di un piano entro il 25 luglio su come ricostruire la solidità del gruppo assicurativo. A questo proposito, il Consiglio d’amministrazione di Cattolica spiega che “nei cda della capogruppo erano già stati trattati i temi riguardanti la posizione di capitale”, come “un aumento di capitale di 200 milioni abbinato all’emissione di un analogo ammontare di strumento subordinato Tier 1”. Queste mosse, secondo la compagnia, sarebbero state sufficienti a raggiungere un livello di patrimonializzazione adeguata, permettendo di realizzare le acquisizioni previste entro la fine dell’anno prossimo.

Inoltre, erano “già state definite delle misure di rafforzamento patrimoniale per BCC Vita – spiega ancora il Cda – che presentava la situazione di solvibilità più critica”, con un Solvency ratio al 25%. Quanto a Vera Vita, non sono state ancora studiate contromisure, ma il management conta “di individuarle entro la fine di giugno”.

Ad oggi, “il Solvency ratio del Gruppo è pari al 122% (vs. 147% del 31 marzo) – prosegue la nota – mentre quello della Capogruppo è al 130%”. Il dato è quindi inferiore alle attese della società, che puntava a mantenere l’indicatore tra 160 e il 180%.

Intanto l’ex amministratore delegato, Alberto Minali, dopo essersi dimesso da consigliere nella serata del 29 maggio, ha fatto pervenire un atto di citazione con cui chiede alla compagnia un risarcimento di 9,6 milioni di euro, motivato con l’ “asserita mancanza di una giusta causa” della revoca delle sue deleghe, avvenuta il 31 ottobre 2019. Cattolica ritiene “infondate” le pretese, “che saranno oggetto di adeguata risposta in sede difensiva”.

