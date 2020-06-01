Condividi

Calcio contro razzismo: grazie di cuore, Thuram

Marcus Thuram, figlio dell’indimenticabile Lilian, si è inginocchiato durante un incontro di Bundesliga per rendere onore a George Floyd, l’afroamericano ucciso dalla polizia a Minneapolis – Altrettanto hanno fatto due giocatori neri del Borussia – Così lo sport torna specchio della vita

Sarà anche vero che il calcio, da quando circolano stipendi e ingaggi stratosferici e fuori dal mondo, non è più lo specchio della realtà, ma quando succedono fatti straordinari come quello che è avvenuto ieri in Bundesliga, allora bisogna togliersi il cappello.

Si può solo applaudire quello che è successo durante l’incontro Monchengladbach-Union Berlin, vinto dai primi per 4-1, e in Paderborn- Borussia Dortmund, vinto dai secondi per 6-1.

Dopo uno dei suoi due gol che hanno regalato la vittoria e il terzo posto in classifica al Monchenglad, il giovane attaccante Marcus Thuram, figlio del mitico Lilian, già campione del mondo con la Francia e bandiera della Juve, si è inginocchiato e ha dedicato la rete a George Floyd, il cittadino afroamericano ucciso dalla Polizia a Minneapolis. Altrettanto hanno fatto i giocatori del Borussia Dortmund, Sancho e Hakimi dopo i loro gol contro il Paderborn. “Giustizia per George Floyd”, recitava un loro striscione.

“Caro Thuram junior, hai il senso civico di tuo padre”, ha scritto sui social l’ex campione argentino Hernan Crespo che con Thuram padre giocò nel Parma.

Grazie Thuram e grazie Sancho e Hakimi, campioni sul campo ma soprattutto campioni di civiltà. Fatte le debite proporzioni, i loro gesti ci ricordano un po’ i pugni alzati al cielo sul podio delle Olimpiadi di Città del Messico del 1968 dai velocisti Tommie Smith e John Carlos che, dopo aver vinto le medaglie sui 200 piani, vollero inneggiare al Black Power e agli inalienabili diritti dei cittadini neri. È così che la disciplina sportiva diventa maestra di vita.

