Borsa Italiana: il 53% delle società non è scalabile

In termini di valore, queste 123 aziende pesano per il 77% della capitalizzazione di Piazza Affari – L’assetto proprietario familiare è ancora di gran lunga il più diffuso

Delle società quotate alla Borsa Italiana, 123 non sono contendibili. In rapporto, fa più di una su due: il 53%. Sembra già tanto, ma non è finita: La percentuale sale di parecchio se consideriamo il peso di queste società sul valore complessivo di Piazza Affari. Secondo gli ultimi dati forniti dalla Consob – che fanno riferimento alla fine del 2018 – le Spa italiane quotate e non scalabili rappresentano il 77% della capitalizzazione del listino milanese. E’ il segno di un capitalismo ancora molto ingessato.

Una larga fetta di Borsa Italiana è in mano ad azionisti di maggioranza che detengono il controllo assoluto delle partecipazioni. Una struttura molto concentrata, che tutela gli assetti proprietari – nella maggioranza dei casi familiari – ma al tempo stesso sottolinea il deficit di dinamismo che caratterizza il sistema economico-finanziario del nostro Paese.

Le società a proprietà diffusa, infatti, sono sempre meno (anche se di dimensioni ben maggiori): 13 titoli in tutto, che valgono il 20,5% della capitalizzazione di Milano.

Nel dettaglio, le società a controllo familiare sono 152 e pesano esattamente per un terzo della capitalizzazione di mercato del listino. Le imprese a controllo pubblico, invece, sono il 10% del totale incidono per il 38% del valore. Infine, in 23 aziende il controllo è in mano a patti parasociali.

Per quanto riguarda la composizione dell’azionariato, gli investitori istituzionali sono presenti in 62 società quotate italiane (60 nel 2017), pari a circa il 27% del mercato, e rivestono il ruolo di azionisti rilevanti in 13 imprese, soprattutto di piccole dimensioni.

Gli investitori esteri, invece, detengono partecipazioni rilevanti in 51 emittenti, incluse società a medio-alta capitalizzazione.

Venendo al 2019, l’anno scorso si è registrato il più alto tasso di dissenso degli investitori istituzionali sulle politiche di remunerazione. In particolare, i voti contrari e le astensioni hanno raggiunto il 44% delle azioni detenute dagli istituzionali, ovvero 12 punti percentuali in più rispetto al 2012.

