Borsa, Fugnoli: “Recupero record, ma si fermerà”

| di | 0

Secondo lo strategist di Kairos, la risalita dei mercati azionari potrebbe proseguire ancora per qualche settimana, ma “a livello di tendenza dell’indice è prevedibile un consolidamento laterale” – Ecco gli elementi da valutare

“Il recupero delle Borse dopo il crollo di marzo non ha precedenti. Nel 2008 la risalita fu molto più lenta, pur in presenza di una perdita di Pil molto inferiore a quella che si verificherà quest’anno, che sarà nell’ordine del 10% su scala europea”. È quanto afferma Alessandro Fugnoli, strategist di Kairos, nell’ultimo episodio della sua rubrica mensile “Al Quarto Piano”.

“Nelle ultime due settimane – continua Fugnoli – il recupero si è esteso ai settori ciclici, i più penalizzati finora, al punto da essere visti come prossimi all’insolvenza, in certi casi. A trainare la risalita è stata soprattutto l’Europa e il processo ha coinvolto anche la moneta unica, alleggerendo i titoli difensivi che avevano caratterizzato la prima fase del rialzo”.

A questo punto cosa dobbiamo aspettarci nel breve e medio termine? Secondo lo strategist di Kairos, “questa fase può durare ancora qualche settimana. Anzi, nel resto dell’anno questo genere di rotazioni sarà una caratteristica fondamentale dell’andamento dei mercati azionari. A livello di tendenza dell’indice è prevedibile un consolidamento laterale, più che una continuazione del rialzo”.

Le Borse, infatti, “al momento sono generose: negli Usa siamo a 22 volte gli utili del 2021, ma ci sono ancora settori che costano poco, quindi non mancano gli spazi per rotazioni di mercato”.

Quanto ai driver che orienteranno il mercato nei prossimi mesi, di sicuro il coronavirus “darà ancora da discutere – aggiunge Fugnoli – soprattutto perché influirà sulla propensione ai consumi e agli investimenti”. Ma al centro della scena ci sarà anche il contrasto fra Usa e Cina, “che avrà ripercussioni sull’Europa” e “si intensificherà nelle ultime fasi della campagna elettorale americana”.

Proprio le presidenziali Usa sono il terzo elemento di cui bisognerà tenere conto: “Certamente Biden non è un radicale come sarebbe stato Sanders – sottolinea Fugnoli – ma nel suo programma sono indicati alcuni punti che penalizzerebbero i profitti di molte aziende americane quotate, come la cancellazione di alcuni tagli delle imposte” decisi nel 2017 e la possibile introduzione di “un’imposta sulle transazioni finanziarie”.

In queste condizioni, per Fugnoli “può avere senso tenere le azioni acquisite o mantenute in portafoglio in questi mesi di pandemia (tranne qualche alleggerimento dei titoli che hanno beneficiato in particolare della stagione Covid), perché le politiche monetarie e fiscali sono ultra-espansive e potrebbero diventarlo ancora di più al primo segno di debolezza”.   

