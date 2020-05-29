Borsa: banche italiane meglio delle europee nel 2020

Condividi

La Relazione annuale di Bankitalia evidenzia come, tra la fine del 2019 e il 19 maggio 2020, i titoli bancari italiani abbiano perso l’8% in meno rispetto alla media europea – A livello di indici generali, invece, i rapporti di forza sono invertiti

Nei primi cinque mesi del 2020, le azioni delle banche italiane quotate in Borsa hanno perso 8 punti percentuali in meno rispetto alla media del comparto nell’Eurozona. Il distacco è significativo, ma rimane comunque una magra consolazione, vista l’entità del crollo provocato dal coronavirus.

Dall’ultima Relazione annuale della Banca d’Italia emerge che, tra la fine del 2019 e il 19 maggio 2020, i titoli bancari del nostro Paese sono sprofondati del 39%, contro il -47% registrato in media dal settore nell’intera area valutaria.

In entrambi i casi, le azioni delle banche hanno subìto flessioni molto superiori a quelle degli indici generali (dove, peraltro, i rapporti di forza sono invertiti). Nello stesso periodo, infatti, Piazza Affari è affondata di circa il 27%, mentre la media dei listini dell’area euro ha fatto segnare -22%.

A livello di Eurozona, quindi, le banche hanno perso più del doppio rispetto al complesso dei mercati azionari, perché “le prospettive delle aziende del credito risultano più esposte all’impatto delle misure di contenimento della pandemia”, spiega Bankitalia.

Se però restringiamo l’analisi al periodo fra il 21 febbraio e il 18 marzo, le differenze fra Italia ed Eurozona si assottigliano: l’indice generale della Borsa italiana registra un calo del 38%, in linea con i principali paesi dell’area euro, mentre i titoli bancari italiani fanno segnare un crollo del 44%, poco meno rispetto alla media dell’area valutaria.

Dopo di che, “nella seconda metà di marzo – ricorda ancora la Banca d’Italia – le quotazioni azionarie nel nostro Paese e nell’area dell’euro sono state sostenute dalle misure di politica monetaria e di finanza pubblica, nonché dai segnali di rallentamento dell’epidemia”. Ad aprile, invece, “si è verificato un nuovo indebolimento, a causa della crescente incertezza sulla redditività di più lungo periodo”.

Il tutto mentre “la volatilità – conclude Bankitalia – ha superato i valori toccati durante la crisi finanziaria globale” del 2008-2009.

