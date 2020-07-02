Condividi

Borsa, banche e Unicredit in festa con le nuove regole Bce

Le nuove linee guida sulle aggregazioni spingono gli acquisti sul credito. Spunti anche su banco Bpm e le eventuali nozze con Mps ma il fenomeno riguarda tutto il settore a livello europeo – Spread in calo

Giornata di festa, anzi di vera e propria baldoria per le banche europee, specie quelle italiane. L’indice di settore segnala un rialzo di poco inferiore al 3% alimentato tra l’altro dal boom di Unicredit +5,62% e di Banco Bpm +4,89%. In vetta all’indice anche Banca Mediolanum +4,3% e Mediobanca +4,1%. Ma il fenomeno riguarda tutte le banche europeo, compattamente al rialzo. Da inizio 2020 sono soltanto tre i titoli in guadagno: Deutsche Bank +24% e FinecoBank +16% e Ubi Banca +2%. 

Tra le ragioni del rally figurano le nuove linee guide in materia di aggregazione tra banche dettate dalla Bce. La Vigilanza Europea ha pubblicato una guida sull’approccio della stessa authority al consolidamento del sistema bancario europeo. Tale guida (in consultazione fino al 1 ottobre 2020) ha l’obiettivo di aumentare la trasparenza nei confronti del mercato, aiutando le parti interessate a comprendere le aspettative del regolatore. Sul fronte dei requisiti patrimoniali, il regolatore ha chiarito che il punto di partenza della nuova realtà sarà la media ponderata dei requisiti delle singole banche prima dell’operazione. 

Per Unicredit, in particolare, la spinta deriva dalla cessione per complessivi 335 milioni di euro di valore nominale di crediti npl, quasi tutti appartenenti al settore consumer. Secondo gli analisti di Berenberg, che conferma il rating buy sull’istituto guidato da Jean Pierre Mustier, Unicredit ha già scontato in fase pre-Covid forti svalutazioni sul proprio portafoglio di Npl. 

Per Banco Bpm, nonostante le smentite gioca la scommessa sulle possibili nozze con Mps (+1%) che ha firmato il contratto preliminare di vendita ad Ardian di un portafoglio immobiliare, offerto nell’ambito della procedura competitiva avviata a luglio 2019. Per la maggior parte degli immobili il perfezionamento dell’operazione è previsto entro il 31 dicembre di quest’anno, con un effetto positivo sul Cet1 ratio di circa 13 bps rispetto al valore di marzo.

Il rialzo è anche favorito dal calo dello spread, scivolato a 164 punti dopo il collocamento dei titoli a medio e lungo termine di Francia e Spagna. Gioca anche la speranza di un dato favorevole sul fronte dell’occupazione Usa. Ma il mercato si sta posizionando in attesa del debutto di Btp Futura che esordirà lunedì tra premesse che appaiono positive. 

