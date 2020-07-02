Condividi

Banca Ifis compra Npl di Unicredit per 335 milioni

Il pacchetto comprende sette portafogli di non performing unsecured, di cui tre portafogli stock (155 milioni) e quattro consumer (180 milioni)

Banca Ifis ha acquistato da Unicredit un pacchetto di Npl unsecured da 335 milioni di euro.

Nel dettaglio, sono passati di mano sette portafogli di crediti deteriorati:

  • tre portafogli stock per un valore nominale complessivo di circa 155 milioni di euro, nei confronti di 12.415 debitori;
  • più altri quattro portafogli consumer (crediti derivanti contratti di conto corrente, prestiti personali e carte di credito) ceduti tramite accordo forward flow, fino a 180 milioni di euro di valore nominale.

L’operazione è stata portata a termine dopo che nei primi sei mesi del 2020 Banca Ifis aveva già acquistato 10 portafogli per 800 milioni di euro di valore nominale complessivo (prezzo di acquisto di circa 90 milioni) e aveva partecipato a 16 processi di vendita per 1,5 miliardi.

“Gli acquisti di Npl effettuati in questi primi mesi dell’anno daranno un buon contributo alla redditività della Banca nei prossimi due anni, quando verrà eseguita l’attività di recupero – si legge nella nota di Banca Ifis – Questi acquisti sono stati focalizzati principalmente su Npl con sottostanti credito al consumo e bancario, tradizionalmente il core business di Banca Ifis che si conferma un player specializzato nell’acquisto di portafogli Npl, per operazioni di piccole e grandi dimensioni, in virtù del forte know how nella gestione e nel recupero”.

Katia Mariotti, responsabile direzione centrale Npl di Banca Ifis, spiega che l’istituto continua “ad investire nel mercato dei Non Performing Loans, partecipando attivamente ai processi di cessione di crediti NPL e rafforzando l’attività di recupero stragiudiziale al fine di minimizzare l’impatto di dilazione derivante dalla temporanea chiusura dei tribunali. Attualmente, stiamo partecipando a 11 processi di cessione per un valore nominale di circa 2,8 miliardi di euro. Il contesto di mercato non è semplice ma grazie alla diversificazione del portafoglio proprietario e all’esperienza maturata, stiamo registrando performance di recupero più che soddisfacenti”.

