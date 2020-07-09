Condividi

Bankitalia: i depositi in banca corrono anche a maggio

A causa dell’effetto pandemia, lo scorso maggio i depositi del settore privato sono cresciuti del 7,5% su base annua, dopo il +6,8% di aprile

Il Covid-19 ha fatto crollare i consumi, portando a un’impennata dei depositi in banca. Secondo l’ultimo rapporto a cura della Banca d’Italia, lo scorso maggio i depositi del settore privato sono cresciuti del 7,5% su base annua, dopo il +6,8% di aprile.

Nello stesso mese, la raccolta obbligazionaria è calata del 5% su base tendenziale (come in aprile).

Per quanto riguarda invece le sofferenze bancarie, a maggio sono diminuite dell’11,6% su anno, dopo il -11,4% del mese precedente. Via Nazionale sottolinea tuttavia che l’ultima variazione può risentire dell’effetto di operazioni di cartolarizzazione.

Sul versante dei prestiti al settore privato – corretti per tener conto delle cartolarizzazioni e degli altri crediti ceduti e cancellati dai bilanci bancari – Bankitalia ha registrato un aumento dell’1,5% base annua (dal +1,4% di aprile).

Nel dettaglio, i prestiti alle famiglie sono aumentati dell’1,3% sui dodici mesi (+1,1% in aprile), mentre quelli alle società non finanziarie sono aumentati dell’1,9% (dal +1,7% del mese precedente).

Sempre a maggio, i tassi d’interesse sui prestiti erogati alle famiglie per l’acquisto della casa, comprensivi delle spese accessorie, sono scesi all’1,67% dall’1,74% di aprile. Quelli sulle nuove erogazioni di credito al consumo sono invece saliti al 7,32% dal 6,61% del mese precedente.

I tassi d’interesse sui nuovi prestiti alle società non finanziarie si sono attestati all’1,21% (dall’1,06% di aprile), mentre quelli per importi fino a un milione di euro sono stati pari all’1,60% e i tassi sui nuovi prestiti d’importo superiore a tale soglia si sono collocati allo 0,93%.

I tassi passivi sul complesso dei depositi sono stati pari allo 0,35% (dallo 0,36% di aprile).

