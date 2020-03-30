Condividi

Banco Bpm-Merope: 60 milioni per 2 immobili a Milano

L’istituto di credito ha supportato Merope attraverso il rilascio di linee di credito di breve-medio termine finalizzate al perfezionamento dell’acquisto e al riposizionamento dei due edifici

Banco Bpm e la società d’investimento immobiliare Merope Asset Management hanno perfezionato un finanziamento da oltre 60 milioni di euro per lo sviluppo delle operazioni di riqualificazione di due immobili che si trovano a Milano, rispettivamente in Corso Venezia 56 e in Via Manzoni 9.

In particolare, l’istituto di credito ha supportato Merope attraverso il rilascio di linee di credito di breve-medio termine finalizzate al perfezionamento dell’acquisto e al riposizionamento dei due edifici.

Intanto, Merope ha da poco lanciato Asterope: si tratta di un nuovo veicolo d’investimento a strategia multi-asset focalizzato sul riposizionamento di trophy asset a Milano, tra cui i due di Corso Venezia e Via Manzoni. Asterope, destinato a family office e investitori privati, è stato sottoscritto per intero in meno di tre settimane e ha un target complessivo d’investimento pari a 110 milioni di euro.

“Siamo molto contenti di iniziare questa nuova avventura con il sostegno di Banco Bpm – ha commentato Pietro Croce, fondatore e Ceo di Merope Asset Management – Abbiamo un gruppo di investitori di grandissima solidità e siamo affiancati da uno dei principali gruppi bancari italiani. Non posso che ringraziare Banco BPM e il suo team che, in un momento di grande complessità, hanno dimostrato di voler sostenere il nostro progetto”.

Luca Manzoni, responsabile Corporate di Banco Bpm, ha sottolineato invece che l’istituto “continua a sostenere gli investimenti di qualità nel Real Estate milanese. Siamo contenti di affiancare Merope – ha aggiunto – una società giovane e con investitori di grande standing, in queste due importanti operazioni di sviluppo. Banco Bpm, pur in una situazione di difficoltà per il nostro Paese dovuta all’emergenza sanitaria in corso, resta focalizzata nel sostegno alle imprese italiane”.

Merope Asset Management è stata assistita da Dentons in qualità di advisor legale, mentre lo studio associato Giancaspero & Carlucci ha curato gli aspetti corporate.

