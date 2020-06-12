Condividi

Banche: l’Antitrust indaga su prestiti e mutui

L’Autorità avvia 4 istruttorie sulle più importanti banche italiane e 12 moral suasion – Gli istituti avrebbero fornito informazioni poco chiare sugli interessi, posto condizioni indebite per l’accesso al credito e cercato di dirottare i clienti verso soluzioni più onerose

Unicredit, Intesa Sanpaolo, Banca Sella e Findomestic finiscono nel mirino dell’Antitrust. I tre istituti di credito e la società finanziaria sono al centro di quattro istruttorie aperte dall’Autorità Garante della Concorrenza e del Mercato per una serie di informazioni incomplete o poco chiare fornite ai clienti nell’ambito delle misure sulla liquidità varate dal governo.

In particolare, l’Antitrust parla in una nota di due “problematiche”:

  1. L’assenza di informazioni sulla tempistica per avere accesso alle varie misure di sostegno in favore di microimprese e consumatori.
  2. La mancanza di chiarezza nelle indicazioni sugli oneri derivanti dalla sospensione del rimborso dei finanziamenti concessi alle imprese. In questi casi, infatti, gli interessi complessivi aumentano rispetto al totale originariamente dovuto per effetto dell’allungamento dei piani di ammortamento.

Ma non è finita. Sempre secondo l’Autorità, le banche avrebbero posto anche “indebite condizioni all’accesso a tali misure”, come l’apertura di un conto corrente o il possesso di requisiti non previsti dalla legge.

In altri casi ancora, gli istituti “avrebbero cercato di dirottare i richiedenti verso forme di accesso al credito diverse e potenzialmente più onerose rispetto a quelle di cui al DL Liquidità”, prosegue la nota.

L’Antitrust ha avviato poi “un’attività di moral suasion” nei confronti di altre 12 banche e finanziarie (Bnl, Banco Bpm, Ubi Banca, Crédit Agricole, Credem, Mps, Banco Popolare di Sondrio, Creval, Bcc Pisa, Agos Ducato, Compass e Fiditalia), dopo aver riscontrato “le medesime carenze di tipo informativo sulla tempistica di risposta e sulle effettive condizioni economiche di accesso alla sospensione dei rimborsi dei finanziamenti”.

L’Autorità sottolinea quindi che “solo condotte trasparenti, con informazioni complete, chiare e prive di ostacoli ingiustificati possono assicurare ai consumatori e alle imprese il sostegno economico indispensabile per affrontare l’attuale emergenza”. I paletti indebiti all’accesso al credito e la mancanza di chiarezza nella sospensione dei rimborsi non vanno certo in questa direzione, anche perché contraddicono lo spirito dei decreti Cura Italia e Liquidità.

Proprio giovedì, in un’audizione in Parlamento, il responsabile della Vigilanza della Banca d’ItaliaPaolo Angelini aveva fornito gli ultimi dati sull’erogazione dei prestiti con garanzia dello Stato raddoppiati in quantità dal 15 e il 29 maggio. Ma aveva nel contempo avanzato rilievi, affermando che “c’è ancora sabbia negli ingranaggi e nuovi rallentamenti potrebbero verificarsi dopo la conversione del decreto Liquidità” 

