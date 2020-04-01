Condividi

Banca Passadore, utile al record storico: +62%

| di | 0

Nel 2019 la Banca Passadore di Genova ha registrato una crescita del 62% dell’utile netto che ha superati i 27 milioni – In aumento anche raccolta dirretta, prestiti alla clientela, deposito di titoli – Donazione all’Ospedale San Martino di Genova per la lotta al Coronavirus

Banca Passadore, utile al record storico: +62%

Record storico per Banca Passadore, che nel 2019 ha registrato una crescita dell’utile netto del 62% a oltre 27 milioni di euro. Ma non è questo l’unico risultato positivo approvato dal Cda nella giornata di martedì 31 marzo. Ecco gli altri:

– la raccolta diretta a fine 2019 segna un aumento dell’ 8,4% attestandosi a 3 miliardi e 72 milioni di euro;  

– i prestiti alla clientela, crescono a 1 miliardo e 785 milioni di euro (+5%). A fine 2019 il  rapporto crediti deteriorati netti sul totale degli impieghi si pone ancora su livelli di assoluta eccellenza nel panorama bancario italiano, riducendosi ulteriormente all’1,96% in totale assenza di operazioni di cessione di NPL, mai storicamente poste in essere dalla Banca. 

– i titoli in deposito della clientela salgono del 2,1% a 4 miliardi e 781 milioni di euro, portando il totale delle masse amministrate a 7 miliardi e 853 milioni di euro (+4,5%); 

– L’indice di redditività RoE si attesta al 13,74%. 

La dotazione patrimoniale della Banca rimane inoltre su livelli elevati: il “CET 1 ratio” è pari al 13,3%, ampiamente superiore al corrispondente coefficiente di capitale richiesto dalla Banca d’Italia in occasione del periodico processo di revisione prudenziale (“SREP”). 

Tali positivi andamenti si sono registrati, con una solida e costante crescita sia nei depositi che nei finanziamenti, anche nel primo trimestre del 2020, periodo in cui ha tra l’altro preso avvio la nuova filiale di Verona, al momento situata in uffici provvisori all’interno di un prestigioso edificio nel pieno centro cittadino in attesa dell’allestimento dei locali definitivi situati allo stesso indirizzo. 

Con riferimento alla grave crisi epidemiologica in atto, Banca Passadore ha posto in essere, già dai primi segnali dell’ emergenza, tutte le iniziative più idonee al fine di preservare la salute del personale e della clientela, contribuendo anche concretamente ad aiutare le istituzioni in prima linea contro l’epidemia mediante una significativa donazione alla Clinica di Malattie Infettive dell’ Ospedale “San Martino” di Genova. 

Potrebbe interessarti anche...

Commenta