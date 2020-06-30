Condividi

Banca Ifis cambia volto: nuovo marchio e nuovo sound

| di | 0

La banca veneta ha presentato, con l’ad Colombini e il vicepresidente Furstenberg Fassio, anche la nuova campagna di comunicazione e il nuovo sito – La “sonic brand identity” in collaborazione con Radio Deejay.

Banca Ifis cambia volto: nuovo marchio e nuovo sound

Banca Ifis si rifà il look. L’istituto veneto ha presentato il 29 giugno nel corso di una conferenza stampa in streaming un nuovo logo, un nuovo sito, una nuova campagna di comunicazione e una nuova identità sonora, rinnovando il proprio marchio e dotandosi di “una sonic brand identity”. Tradotto si tratta di un armonia riconducibile alla banca, volta a rafforzare il marchio e ad accompagnarne l’immagine. 

L’evento si è tenuto nell’ambito di una giornata “on air” che, con il supporto tecnico di Radio Deejay, ha coinvolto da remoto tutti i 1.800 dipendenti del gruppo, per il 90% ancora in smart working. Presenti all’appuntamento anche il vicepresidente Ernesto Fürstenberg Fassio e l’amministratore delegato Luciano Colombini. 

“Oggi è un giorno speciale per tutta la Banca. Anche di fronte all’emergenza da Covid-19 non ci siamo fermati e l’evento di oggi ne è la dimostrazione – ha spiegato il vicepresidente Ernesto Furstenberg Fassio -. Il rebranding è un grande progetto, al quale lavoriamo da mesi, un’altra tappa del nostro lungo viaggio e un’occasione per far vedere all’esterno quello che siamo. Vogliamo rafforzare il posizionamento della Banca tra le migliori anche a livello di brand strategy, portare i nostri colori all’estero, stare al passo con i tempi ed esprimere la modernità dell’istituto anche attraverso un brand contemporaneo e digitale. La nuova immagine di Banca Ifis è stata concepita nel solco della lunga storia familiare, con al tempo stesso uno spiccato Dna innovativo”. 

“La crescita della Banca deve necessariamente essere accompagnata da un brand forte, riconoscibile e innovativo – ha dichiarato da parte sua il Ceo Luciano Colombini – E il rebranding di Banca Ifis si pone esattamente questo obiettivo. Vogliamo rafforzare il nostro ruolo nel presente e nel futuro partendo da quello che siamo, professionalmente ed umanamente. Questa nuova corporate identity darà più forza al business, accrescendo l’immagine di Banca Ifis come protagonista dello sviluppo del territorio, mediante la sua riconoscibilità nazionale come operatore del settore bancario, aumentandone la reputazione, fidelizzando i clienti attuali e intercettandone di nuovi”.

Potrebbe interessarti anche...

Commenta