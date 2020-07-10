Condividi

Banca Generali: risparmio gestito in crescita sui 6 mesi

Nel primo semestre, la raccolta netta del risparmio gestito è positiva per 1,367 miliardi, in miglioramento rispetto allo stesso periodo dell’anno scorso (+1,19 miliardi)

Banca Generali ha chiuso il mese di giugno con una raccolta netta positiva per 509 milioni di euro, in crescita sia rispetto a maggio (quando l’incremento era stato di 405 milioni) sia rispetto a giugno dell’anno scorso (+407 milioni). Lo comunica l’istituto di credito in una nota, precisando che da inizio anno la raccolta netta fa segnare un risultato positivo di 2,816 miliardi, sostanzialmente in linea con il risultato conseguito nello stesso periodo del 2019, quando l’aumento delle masse gestite era stato pari a 2,838 miliardi.

Tornando alla raccolta di giugno 2020, gli investimenti si sono concentrati soprattutto “su soluzioni gestite e di risparmio amministrato con l’impiego della liquidità raccolta nei mesi precedenti”, si legge ancora nella nota di Banca Generali.

Tutti gli strumenti d’investimento offerti dall’istituto – dai fondi e Sicav alle gestioni di portafoglio, passando per le soluzioni assicurative – hanno registrato un saldo netto positivo, “confermando l’attenzione alla diversificazione e personalizzazione del servizio”, prosegue il comunicato.

Nel dettaglio, sempre a giugno la raccolta netta del risparmio gestito è stata positiva per 491 milioni (in netta crescita rispetto al mese precedente, quando l’incremento era stato pari a 330 milioni di euro), portando il risultato dell’intero primo semestre a +1,367 miliardi, in miglioramento rispetto al periodo gennaio-giugno del 2019, chiuso con un aumento delle masse pari a 1,19 miliardi di euro.

“La ripresa dei mercati nel secondo trimestre ha riavvicinato i risparmiatori alle soluzioni gestite con una crescente attenzione alla diversificazione per aree tematiche e alla componente protettiva offerta dai contenitori di investimento assicurativi”, ha commentato l’amministratore delegato di Banca Generali, Gian Maria Mossa, aggiungendo che i segnali arrivati nella prima parte di luglio danno “grande fiducia e ottimismo sulla capacità, anche in un contesto economico difficile come quello attuale, di continuare a crescere anche nella seconda parte dell’anno”, conclude la nota.

