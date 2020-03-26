Condividi

Autocertificazione: ecco il nuovo modulo

Ecco l’ultimo modello di autocertificazione, aggiornato al 26 marzo, necessario per gli spostamenti. Aggiornate le situazioni di necessità e i riferimenti alle multe (salate)

Dopo l’annuncio del capo della Polizia, Franco Gabrielli, arriva anche il documento. È online sul sito del ministero dell’Interno il nuovo modulo di autocertificazione (il quarto in poco più di due settimane) che chi esce di casa deve utilizzare per effettuare spostamenti ed evitare multe molto onerose. 

Parlando delle numerose modifiche apportate al modello negli ultimi giorni, il capo della Polizia, Franco Gabrielli, ha chiarito; “sono state fatte ironie. Non lo facciamo perché non sappiamo cosa fare o non fare, ma lo facciamo perché chiaramente cambiano le disposizioni e dobbiamo aggiornarle, anche per intercettare” le domande che arrivano dai cittadini.

L’ultimo cambiamento era arrivato solo tre giorni fa, ma il decreto approvato dal Governo il 25 marzo ha richiesto un ulteriore aggiornamento. 

Nuovo modulo di autocertificazione

Rispetto alla precedente versione diffusa il 24 marzo, oltre alla dichiarazione di non essere sottoposti alla quarantena e di non essere positivo, il nuovo modello prevede che i cittadini dichiarino di essere a conoscenza delle regole imposte dall’ultimo decreto del Governo, quello entrato in vigore il 25 marzo, e dei provvedimenti adottati a livello regionale. 

Gli spostamenti possono essere effettuati per motivi di lavoro, salute, urgenza o situazioni di necessità. Per quanto riguarda poi gli spostamenti da fare per “situazioni di necessità”, l’autocertificazione esplicita varie motivazioni:

  • visite mediche,
  • assistenza a congiunti o persone con disabilità,
  • assistenza a persone in stato di necessità,
  • obblighi di affidamento di minori,
  • denunce di reati,
  • rientro dall’estero,
  • altri motivi particolari.

La nuova autocertificazione contiene infine il riferimento alle nuove multe per chi viola le regole che, lo ricordiamo, vanno da 400 a 3.000 euro. Meglio non prendere la faccenda sottogamba: dal 9 al 25 marzo sono state controllate oltre 200mila persone e 5.774 sono state denunciate. 

Per scaricare il nuovo modulo di autocertificazione, cliccare qui.

