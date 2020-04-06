Condividi

Atlantia: ore decisive, titolo sotto i riflettori

|

Cresce l’attesa per la riunione del Cda di martedì che dovrà fare il punto sulla trattativa col Governo per il riassetto di Aspi e, più in generale, sul negoziato per la concessione autostradale – In campo Cdp, F2i e (forse) Allianz

Sotto i riflettori a Piazza Affari il titolo di Atlantia. Il mercato dà per scontato che la holding dei Benetton scenderà nel capitale Autostrade per l’Italia: la strada più probabile sembra essere quella che passa per Cdp e F2i, ma si parla anche di una possibile cessione a una cordata capitanata da Allianz (soluzione contestata però dalla Lega).

Dopo non essere riuscite a fare prezzo in apertura, le azioni di Atlantia si sono a poco a poco sgonfiate nel corso della mattinata, passando da +7 a +2% (mentre il Ftse Mib cresce di oltre il 3%).

Martedì andrà in scena la riunione del Consiglio d’amministrazione che dovrà fare il punto sulla trattativa col Governo per il riassetto di Aspi e, più in generale, sul negoziato per la concessione autostradale.

Secondo alcune voci emerse nel fine settimane – e poi smentite – il colosso tedesco Allianz avrebbe progettato di salire dal 6% al 51% di Autostrade per l’Italia, a patto di ottenere tariffe congelate per 2-3 anni e di non dover pagare penali superiori a 2 miliardi.

“Noi non abbiamo notizie di cessione a soci stranieri – ha detto il ministro delle Infrastrutture, Paola De Micheli, intervenendo lunedì mattina a Radio 24 – Allianz è socia di Aspi e quindi qualcuno può aver fatto un ragionamento consequenziale”.

Altre indiscrezioni riportate dal quotidiano Il Messaggero parlano invece di una richiesta del ministero dei Trasporti in arrivo martedì sul tavolo del Cda di Atlantia. In sostanza, il Governo progetterebbe di chiedere un taglio delle tariffe del 5% nel corso della concessione, una penale di 2 miliardi e l’entrata di Cdp e F2i nel capitale.

Non ci sarebbe invece ancora l’accordo sulla cancellazione dell’articolo 35 del decreto Milleproroghe (in cui si stabilisce che, nel caso in cui si decida di dire addio ai gestori, le tratte passino all’Anas(. Del resto, come riportato dal Sole 24 Ore, il Governo non avrebbe particolare urgenza nel raggiungere un’intesa con Atlantia e Aspi oggi ma potrebbe attendere il via libera della ‘fase 2′ delle restrizioni causa Coronavirus, quando il traffico sulle autostrade salira’ sensibilmente.

