Venezia: com’è triste con il coronavirus (VIDEO)

Fra quarantene e crollo del turismo, anche la città lagunare, normalmente affollata in ogni periodo dell’anno, si presenta in questi giorni insolitamente spettrale, come dimostra questo video girato per le calli lo scorso fine settimana

Il coronavirus a Venezia non ha rovinato solo il Carnevale. Le strade e i vicoli della città lagunare, normalmente intasati in ogni periodo dell’anno, si presentano in questi giorni davvero spettrali. Vuoti. E non solo per la quarantena volontaria praticata da molti residenti, ma soprattutto per la caduta verticale del numero di turisti. Del resto, sono molte le compagnie aeree internazionali che hanno interrotto i voli verso l’Italia, e ancora di più quelle che hanno tagliato i collegamenti con le zone maggiormente a rischio, ovvero Lombardia e Veneto.

Questo video è stato girato per le calli di Venezia venerdì 13 marzo, alle ore 18, e mostra una desolazione a dir poco inusuale per il capoluogo veneto.

In base ai dati aggiornati a domenica 15 marzo, in tutto il Veneto i casi di contagio da coronavirus sono saliti a quota 2.246, con un aumento di 252 casi rispetto al giorno precedente. Le vittime hanno raggiunto invece quota 68, cioè 8 in più di sabato. I pazienti in terapia intensiva sono arrivati a 136, quelli in area non critica 487.

Per quanto riguarda la suddivisione geografica su base provinciale, la crescita più significativa del numero di contagiati da coronavirus si è registrata a Verona (+83, a quota 364), seguita da Padova (+54, a 592), Venezia (+32, a 328), Treviso (+33, a 425), Vicenza (+33, a 253) e Belluno (+4, a 82). Nessun nuovo contagiato, invece, a Rovigo, dove i positivi al tampone rimangono 27.

Inoltre, per il quarto giorno consecutivo non si segnalano nuovi casi di positività a Vo’ Euganeo (in provincia di Padova), uno dei 14 Comuni (insieme ad altri 13 della provincia di Lodi) che costituivano la zona rossa originaria, quella del primo focolaio di coronavirus divampato in Italia.

Secondo Andrea Crisanti, direttore del laboratorio di Microbiologia e virologia dell’università di Padova, a questo punto “Il vero problema sono i positivi asintomatici: se continuiamo a mandarli in giro l’epidemia non la elimineremo mai”.