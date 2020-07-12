Vacanze: le Maldive riaprono ai turisti

Le Maldive tornano a vivere di turismo – Dal 15 luglio sarà nuovamente possibile visitare isole e atolli – Il ministero del Turismo fissa le regole per i viaggiatori

Dopo mesi di totale inaccessibilità da mercoledì 15 luglio le Maldive riapriranno ai turisti internazionali. Il paradiso tropicale tornerà a vivere di turismo, fondamentale per la tenuta dell’economia interna, e ad accogliere i visitatori provenienti da tutto il mondo per ammirare le 1.200 isole coralline, i 26 atolli, le spiagge bianchissime e fondali unici che solo questo territorio, unico nel suo genere, è in grado di offrire. Ad annunciarlo nel corso di un discorso alla nazione, è stato Sua Eccellenza il Presidente Ibrahim Mohamed Solih.

Le Maldive sono rimaste chiuse per mesi allo scopo di contenere il più possibile la diffusione dei contagi da coronavirus. In base agli ultimi dati, i casi ufficiali sono stati in totale 2.517, 13 i decessi.

Tra pochi giorni dunque le Maldive riapriranno le frontiere. I resort, i liveaboard e gli hotel situati in isole disabitate potranno accogliere i turisti sin da subito, mentre per le Guesthouse e gli hotel situati nelle isole abitate dovranno attendere fino al 1°agosto per tornare a lavorare. Nel frattempo però, avranno la possibilità di accogliere i passeggeri in transito.

Il ministero del Turismo ha fornito le linee guida per chi decide di andare in vacanza alle Maldive tramite un documento intitolato “Public Health Interventions to Prevent COVID-19 Transmission in the Tourism Sector”. Le regole valgono per tutti i settori dell’industria turistica e definiscono procedure operative standard valide per i prossimi mesi. Le norme comunque, sottolinea il ministero, sono soggette ad aggiornamenti e modifiche in base all’evoluzione del contesto nazionale e internazionale.

Non sono previste tasse aggiuntive. I turisti non avranno bisogno di certificato medico e non è previsto nemmeno obbligo di quarantena. Chi però all’arrivo presenta sintomi da coronavirus, deve sottoporsi a proprie spese ai test necessari. Bisognerà compilare una dichiarazione sanitaria a bordo dell’aereo, indossare mascherine all’arrivo in aeroporto, rispettare le distanze di sicurezza e sottoporsi ai controlli dei termoscanner.

Il Governo delle Maldive consiglia anche di scaricare l’applicazione nazionale per il tracciamento dei contatti, TraceEkee.