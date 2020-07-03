Condividi

Unicredit-Sace: finanziamenti a Cantiere Carrara e Bricofer

Entrambi i finanziamenti hanno una durata di 72 mesi e sono garantiti da Sace nell’ambito del programma Garanzia Italia – 15 milioni a Cantiere Carrara e 10 milioni a Bricofer

Unicredit ha erogato a Cantiere Carrara e Bricofer finanziamenti per, (rispettivamente) 15 e 10 milioni di euro. In entrambi i casi si tratta di prestiti garantiti da Sace nell’ambito della procedura Garanzia Italia.

Per quanto riguarda Bricofer, azienda attiva nel settore dei prodotti per il “Fai da Te”, le risorse provenienti dall’operazione – strutturata con una durata di 72 mesi – serviranno per fronteggiare “l’incremento del fabbisogno di cassa determinato dall’emergenza Covid 19”, fa sapere Unicredit in una nota.

“Ringraziamo UniCredit per questa operazione che consente di ripristinare la liquidità per le esigenze operative”, ha commentato Massimo Pulcinelli, presidente del Gruppo Bricofer.

“L’operazione appena conclusa – sottolinea Salvatore Pisconti, regional Manager ventro UniCredit – è l’ottava chiusa nel Lazio da Unicredit grazie al supporto di Sace per un totale di quasi 55 milioni di erogazioni”

“Il finanziamento concesso con tempestività a Bricofer – ha sottolineato il manager –  conferma inoltre la piena operatività di Unicredit su tutte le possibili soluzioni previste dal Decreto Liquidità”.

Passando a Cantiere Carrara, azienda fiorentina che si occupa di produzione e trasformazione di carta, il finanziamento (anche in questo caso con durata di 72 mesi) sarà utilizzato per far fronte all’aumento della necessità di circolante e per sostenere gli investimenti produttivi in Italia.

“La collaborazione tra Unicredit e Cartiere Carrara è una lunga storia di attenzione e profonda conoscenza delle esigenze del cliente e del suo mercato di riferimento – ha commentato Mario Carrara, Chief Growth Officer del Gruppo -. Anche in questa occasione la solidità della partnership tra l’istituto di credito e la nostra azienda ha contribuito allo sviluppo e alla sostenibilità nostro modello di business.”

La società ha comunicato anche un’altra novità: Lorenzo Vianello è stato nominato senior banker di Unicredit per il real estate. In Unicredit dal 2010, il manager lavorerà a diretto riporto di Alfredo De Falco, capo del corporate & investment banking Italia. 

