UK, il Pil crolla in aprile (-20,4%). Compagnie aeree in rivolta

Nel mese del lockdown il Pil ha registrato la più contrazione più grave della storia della Gran Bretagna – Precipita anche la produzione industriale – British Airways, Ryanair e easyJet fanno causa al Governo per aver imposto la quarantena a chi arriva nel Regno Unito

Aprile si conferma il mese nero del 2020. A causa dei lockdown imposti da molti Paesi per cercare di contenere i contagi da coronavirus, l’economia ha subito danni senza precedenti e le prospettive per il futuro diventano sempre più fosche. Lo certificano i dati che arrivano dalla Gran Bretagna, dove nel mese di aprile il prodotto interno lordo è crollato del 20,4% rispetto a marzo e addirittura del 24,5% rispetto ad aprile 2019. Il tonfo è “quasi 10 volte più ampio della più ripida caduta pre-Covid-19”, ha spiegato Jonathan Athow, direttore generale dell’istituto di statistica britannico, sottolineando che si tratta della contrazione congiunturale più grave mai registrata dalla Gran Bretagna dove le chiusure sono state avviate il 23 marzo.

Il calo interessa tutti i settori, dall’educazione alla sanità passando per i pub e la vendita di auto. Anche il commercio con il resto del mondo è stato fortemente condizionato dalla pandemia.

Per quanto riguarda il primo trimestre il Pil è sceso del 10,4%. “In linea con molti altri Paesi del mondo, il coronavirus ha avuto un impatto profondo sulla nostra economia”, ha commentato il ministro delle Finanze Rishi Sunak. Preoccupante anche il dato sulla produzione industriale, che ad aprile è precipitata del 20,3% rispetto al mese precedente. 

Nel frattempo continuano le tensioni tra il Governo e i vari settori industriali. Le compagnie aeree British Airways, easyJet e Ryanair hanno deciso di avviare un’azione legale contro il governo guidato da Boris Johnson, colpevole di aver imposto da lunedì scorso la quarantena a tutti i viaggiatori in arrivo nel Regno Unito. Una decisione definita “irrazionale” e priva di basi scientifiche, anche perché i cittadini francesi e tedeschi che settimanalmente arrivano in Gran Bretagna sono esentati dalla quarantena che invece si applica a viaggiatori di Paesi in cui i tassi di contagio da Covid-19 sono più bassi di quelli del Regno Unito.
In una nota congiunta, i tre colossi dell’aviazione britannica hanno spiegato che la scelta di imporre la quarantena avrà un “effetto devastante sul turismo britannico e sull’economia in generale e distruggerà migliaia di posti di lavoro”. Per questo motivo, la richiesta è quella di discutere la causa al più presto.

