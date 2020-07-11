Condividi

Torino: verso la ristrutturazione delle palazzine del Moi

| di | 0

Perfezionata la cessione delle sette palazzine dal Fondo città dii Torino al Fondo Abitare Sostenibile Piemonte – Il quartiere dell’ex villaggio Olimpico sarà ristrutturato e diventerà un complesso di residenze sociali

Torino: verso la ristrutturazione delle palazzine del Moi

Perfezionata la cessione delle 7 palazzine del MOI, l’ex Villaggio Olimpico di Borgo Filadelfia, dal Fondo Città di Torino gestito da Prelios, al Fondo Abitare Sostenibile Piemonte, gestito da InvestiRE SGR e sostenuto dal FIA (gruppo Cassa Depositi e Prestiti), dalla Fondazione Compagnia di San Paolo, dalla Fondazione CRT – per il tramite del Fondo Social & Human Purpose, Comparto A, gestito da REAM SGR – e da altre fondazioni di origine bancaria piemontesi.

Dopo la fine dell’occupazione e l’inserimento degli ex abitanti in percorsi di autonomia abitativa, il quartiere dell’ex Villaggio Olimpico sarà completamente ristrutturato e diventerà un complesso di residenze sociali, con oltre 400 posti letto dedicati alla residenzialità temporanea a tariffe convenzionate per studenti, giovani lavoratori, city users. A regime, sarà gestito da Camplus, primo provider italiano di co-living e di housing per studenti universitari, con 10.000 posti letto, di cui 2.000 a Torino dal prossimo anno accademico.

“Con il trasferimento della proprietà delle sette palazzine dell’area ex MOI al Fondo Abitare Sostenibile Piemonte, il sostegno di Cassa Depositi e Prestiti e delle fondazioni di origine bancaria e attraverso il progetto che ne prevede la destinazione ad housing sociale e a servizi alla persona, il quartiere e i suoi abitanti si riapproprieranno definitivamente di quegli spazi che, per troppo tempo, erano stati abbandonati e diventati teatro della più grande occupazione abusiva d’Europa”, ha dichiarato la sindaca di Torino, Chiara Appendino. 

“Il progetto di riqualificazione urbana e sociale dell’ex Villaggio Olimpico di Torino è un ulteriore esempio virtuoso dell’ormai forte legame tra Cdp e la città di Torino. Questa collaborazione, che si inquadra all’interno del Piano Città firmato lo scorso settembre e fa seguito al supporto fornito da Cdp sulla nuova Linea 2 della metropolitana, testimonia inoltre la forte sinergia con le fondazioni locali di origine bancaria, da sempre nostri partner di riferimento sul territorio”, ha affermato Fabrizio Palermo, Ad di Cassa Depositi e Prestiti.Francesco Profumo, presidente Fondazione Compagnia di San Paolo ha detto invece che“. Con la riqualificazione delle palazzine, anche la Compagnia di San Paolo – attraverso il FASP – contribuisce a restituire una parte della città alla comunità di appartenenza e alla rigenerazione urbana di questo quartiere, con l’obiettivo ultimo di migliorare la qualità della vita per tutti e di promuovere la coesione sociale”.

Potrebbe interessarti anche...

Commenta