Tim: Pignatone presidente dell’Organismo di Vigilanza

L’ex Procuratore Capo di Roma è il nuovo presidente dell’Organismo di Vigilanza di Tim: la ha nominato ieri il Cda della compagnia telefonica

Tim istituisce un Organismo di Vigilanza separato e chiama a presiederlo una personalità di grande rilievo come il magistrato Giuseppe Pignatone, già Procuratore capo di Roma. Lo ha deciso ieri il Consiglio d’amministrazione della compagnia telefonica, a seguito di un’iniziativa del Collegio Sindacale, che in precedenza svolgeva le funzioni di vigilanza, attribuite ora al nuovo organismo, “che assicurerà un presidio specialistico”.

Il nuovo modello di vigilanza – spiega una nota di Tim – “si configura come un significativo miglioramento in linea con le best practices e ha l’obiettivo di rafforzare ulteriormente il sistema di controllo interno e di gestione dei rischi di Tim“. A tale proposito verrà aggiornato anche il Codice di autodisciplina della società.

Ma, oltre all’istituzione del nuovo organismo, la novità riguarda principalmente la nomina del suo vertice e in particolare del presidente nella persona di Giuseppe Pignatone. “Siamo soddisfatti – ha commentato il presidente di Tim, Salvatore Rossi – di aver arricchito il sistema di controllo e di vigilanza di Tim creando un organismo separato in cui sono entrate due personalità di spicco quali il dottor Giuseppe Pignatone, in qualità di Presidente, e il professor Carlo Piergallini“, a cui si affiancheranno Anna Doro del Collegio sindacale della società e Gianfranco Cariola, responsabile Audit della stessa Tim.

Il cda di Tim ha anche confermato i prossimi appuntamenti societari e cioè l’assemblea, che si terrà il 23 aprile presso lo studio del notaio Marchetti, e un nuovo cda, che si riunirà il 18 maggio per l’esame dei risultati del primo trimestre 2020.

