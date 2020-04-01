Thales Alenia Space Italia: Comparini nuovo Ad

Il manager succederà a Donato Amoroso – Profumo (Leonardo): “Il settore spaziale resta una eccellenza italiana”.

Thales Alenia Space, joint venture tra Thales (67%) e Leonardo (33%), annuncia la nomina con effetto immediato di Massimo Claudio Comparini come Deputy CEO, Senior Executive Vice President Osservazione, Esplorazione e Navigazione di Thales Alenia Space e Amministratore Delegato di Thales Alenia Space Italia. Comparini succederà a Donato Amoroso.

“Il settore spaziale resta una eccellenza italiana cui Leonardo contribuisce principalmente con prodotti e servizi ad altissima tecnologia attraverso le due Joint Venture Telespazio e Thales Alenia Space. È ormai evidente come il settore necessiti di una maggiore sinergia tra attività di manifattura e quelle del cosiddetto ‘downstream’ in termini di politiche, strategie e pianificazione. Il risultato dell’ultima conferenza ministeriale dei Paesi europei ha reso evidente – attraverso un importante investimento – quanto le istituzioni italiane credano nello sviluppo delle attività spaziali. Sono convinto che la nomina di Massimo Comparini come nuovo Amministratore Delegato di Thales Alenia Space Italia, ci permetterà di dare sempre di più il nostro contributo come industria e di cogliere le nuove sfide legate all’evoluzione del settore in Italia e in Europa massimizzando competenze, investimenti e ricadute per istituzioni, aziende e cittadini”, ha dichiarato Alessandro Profumo, Amministratore Delegato di Leonardo.

“Nel fare i migliori auguri a Massimo Comparini per la nuova sfida, mi preme anche esprimere il mio più sincero ringraziamento a Donato Amoroso per l’impegno e il lavoro svolto durante il suo mandato, che lo ha visto sempre impegnato per la valorizzazione e la tutela dell’eccellenza tecnologica e industriale dell’azienda” ha concluso Alessandro Profumo.