Stadio Bologna, Fincantieri firma il nuovo Dall’Ara

Il nuovo impianto sarà realizzato dalla controllata del gruppo navale triestino, Fincantieri Infrastructure, già protagonista della ricostruzione del Morandi di Genova.

La nuova veste dello stadio del Bologna calcio porterà la firma di Fincantieri. La società Bologna Stadio, che gestisce l’impianto Renato Dall’Ara, ha infatti sottoscritto un accordo di partnership con Fincantieri Infrastructure, controllata del gruppo Fincantieri, per la progettazione e la realizzazione dei lavori di riqualificazione e ammodernamento. Al progetto partecipano, chiaramente, anche il club di calcio Bologna Fc 1909 e il Comune di Bologna.

“In un momento in cui anche il calcio – spiega una nota congiunta -, come altri comparti del Paese, necessita di investimenti e strategie per ripartire, questa collaborazione rappresenta un’importante iniziativa per consegnare al club e alla città un’infrastruttura moderna e funzionale alle attuali esigenze del pubblico e dei partner commerciali”. Al momento le parti interessate non hanno comunicato né le cifre dell’investimento né i tempi di realizzazione.

Ciò che è certo è che l’impianto storico non sarà demolito, ma si armonizzerà con la nuova struttura, definita da Fincantieri “molto innovativa e che “rappresenta un esempio di collaborazione tra pubblico e privato che potrà diventare un modello da riproporre in futuro”. La costruzione si articolerà in più fasi: a Valeggio sul Mincio, sede di FC Infastructure, verranno realizzate le attività di carpenteria mentre per ciò che riguarda l’ambito impiantistico ed edile è previsto anche il coinvolgimento di aziende del territorio.

Fincantieri Infrastructure è una società nata operativamente nel 2017 dal rilevamento di Cordioli ed è specializzata in progetti di grande dimensione quali ponti, stadi, porti oltre a progetti di tipo industriale, commerciale e istituzionale. Coinvolta anche nella costruzione del nuovo Ponte Morandi di Genova (ha fabbricato l’intero impalcato d’acciaio del viadotto, che misura nel complesso 1.067 metri, suddiviso in 19 campate, per 17.400 tonnellate d’acciaio), la controllata nei suoi primi due anni di vita ha già generato ricavi per 110 milioni di euro, con una crescita di quasi il 110%, e un incremento occupazionale da 12 alle attuali 113 unità lavorative.

