Sostenibilità, Italia al palo negli obiettivi Onu

Delusione per il trentesimo posto assegnato all’Italia nella classifica che misura gli obiettivi di Sviluppo Sostenibile dell’Onu al 2030. Indici negativi per salute, innovazione, povertà

Il Premier Giuseppe Conte e il ministro dell’Ambiente Sergio Costa non se l’aspettavamo: l’Italia è indietro negli Obiettivi di Sviluppo Sostenibile dell’Agenda 2030 dell’ONU.

L’annuale Rapporto del Sustainable Development Solutions Network (SDSN) guidato dall’economista Jeffrey Sachs con la Fondazione Bertelsmann certifica che l’Italia è ferma al 30esimo posto su 193 Paesi analizzati. Esattamente come un anno fa. Una posizione che non fa il paio con le tante misure green annunciate e poco realizzate nell’ultimo anno dal Governo.

Di fatto siamo lontani anni luce dalla Corea del Sud, in testa alla classifica, ma anche dai Paesi baltici e dai Paesi della regione Asia-Pacifico che la seguono. Siamo dietro gli altri Paesi dell’OCSE, oltre a Francia, Germania e Spagna, citati spesso dai ministri italiani come esempi virtuosi.

Significativo il dato sull’obiettivo Goal 3 (“Salute e Benessere”) con un peggioramento delle condizioni di salute e benessere degli italiani, nonostante le misure sanitarie per il coronavirus .

L’’edizione 2020 del rapporto mette in risalto come la pandemia abbia mostrato carenze nei sistemi di salute pubblica. Nei giorni terribili dell’emergenza si è visto cosa è successo nelle strutture sanitarie italiane con affanni diffusi, nomina di comitati e commissari.

Non va bene nemmeno per il Goal 9 (“Imprese, innovazioni e infrastrutture”). L’Italia ha un livello inadeguato di investimenti e azioni di promozione delle innovazioni industriali e delle infrastrutture. Un giudizio molto simile a quelli espressi dal governatore della Banca d’Italia, Ignazio Visco, e dal nuovo presidente di Confindustria, Carlo Bonomi. Non si capisce come in queste condizioni si possa realizzare quel Green New deal presentato in Parlamento a gennaio scorso.

Sono quattro anni che Jeffrey Sachs cura il dossier per capire se e in che modo i Paesi stiano davvero marciando verso gli obiettivi di sostenibilità globale sottoscritti. La pandemia di coronavirus ha introdotto un nuovo indice che misura l’efficacia della risposta al Covid-19 di 33 Paesi dell’OCSE e gli impatti a breve termine che la pandemia ha avuto sul raggiungimento dei traguardi al 2030. Lo stravolgimento generale è sotto gli occhi di tutti, ma l’Italia, che dice di essere sulla strada giusta, diventa poco credibile agli occhi del mondo. Di più, nel suo triste 30esimo posto, il nostro Paese non mostra variazioni sostanziali rispetto al 2018 confermando un quadro negativo che vede un aumento della popolazione a rischio povertà. Tutto in attesa del prossimo Rapporto.