Sorgenia, l’app diventa un gioco a premi

La digital energy company ha riprogettato la propria app trasformandola in una
piattaforma della sostenibilità per coinvolgere la community dei clienti in azioni capaci di
ridurre l’impatto sull’ambiente.

MySorgenia è il nuovo strumento dell’ecosistema digitale dell’azienda che permette di accedere ai servizi di Sorgenia in modo ancora più semplice. Un cambio di paradigma, un punto di vista completamente nuovo per valorizzare la relazione con il cliente, che diventa parte integrante di una community virtuosa e attenta ai temi dell’ambiente. Il primo passo in un percorso di maggior consapevolezza nei confronti della sostenibilità passa attraverso il calcolo del proprio carbon footprint: rispondendo a poche e semplici domande su stile di vita, mobilità e modo di vivere la casa, ciascuno può conoscere il proprio impatto ambientale espresso in CO2 e ricevere suggerimenti personalizzati per migliorarlo.

Ma non finisce qui: MySorgenia consente di monitorare i consumi delle proprie utenze e di quelle di parenti e persone vicine, in una vera ottica di condivisione dell’energia, coinvolgendo il cliente in un percorso fatto di esperienze di gioco, test e bonus. Un’apposita sezione è dedicata al programma di loyalty “Greeners”. Chi aderisce ha la possibilità di vincere subito una bicicletta pieghevole e di accumulare green coins che consentono di scegliere premi dal catalogo: non solo oggetti ed esperienze sostenibili ma anche azioni di solidarietà nei confronti di chi ha bisogno.

I Greneers possono decidere di donare acqua a famiglie in emergenza, piantare alberi per diminuire il proprio impatto di CO2, salvare specie a rischio di estinzione; sarà sufficiente compiere una serie di azioni che vanno dall’autolettura mensile del contatore alla partecipazione a “missioni” di carattere sociale o ambientale promosse da Sorgenia. Come in un gioco esperienziale, ogni quattro missioni si supera un livello e si passa da Beginner ad Ambassador.

