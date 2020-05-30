Condividi

Snam: Nicola Bedin designato alla presidenza da Cdp

La proposta dell’azionista di controllo sarà portata all’assemblea della società del 18 giugno – Manager e imprenditore, Bedin ha guidato, tra i vari incarichi assunti, il rilancio dell’Ospedale San Raffaele di Milano

Cassa Depositi e Prestiti ha fatto sapere che Nicola Bedin è stato designato candidato alla carica di Consigliere e Presidente del Consiglio di Amministrazione di Snam. La proposta sarà presentata all’Assemblea degli azionisti della società, convocata per il 18 giugno 2020. La designazione fa seguito alle recenti dimissioni dell’attuale Presidente del Consiglio di Amministrazione, Luca Dal Fabbro.

La nomina sarà proposta da Cdp Reti S.p.A. (ai sensi dell’art. 126-bis, comma 1, penultimo periodo, del Testo Unico della Finanza), società controllata da Cdp e azionista diretta di Snam con una partecipazione pari al 31,038% del capitale sociale.

Bedin, laureato in economia aziendale all’Università Bocconi di Milano, ha iniziato la sua carriera in Mediobanca ed è stato amministratore non esecutivo di Italgas, dove ha ricoperto la carica di Presidente del Comitato Sostenibilità e membro del Comitato Controllo e Rischi e Operazioni con Parti Correlate. Manager e imprenditore, è stato, fra l’altro, Amministratore Delegato del Gruppo Ospedaliero San Donato, nell’ambito del quale ha guidato il risanamento e il rilancio dell’Ospedale San Raffaele.

