Condividi

Scuola online: in 700 mila hanno seguito i corsi di Tim

| di | 0

Successo di “Maestri d’Italia”, la prima grande scuola online gratuita e interattiva promossa da Tim insieme ad oltre 30 partner nell’ambito del programma Operazione Risorgimento Digitale

Scuola online: in 700 mila hanno seguito i corsi di Tim

Oltre 700mila visualizzazioni durante sette settimane complessive di programmazione che corrispondono a 6mila minuti di dirette erogate e 18mila ore di on demand fruito, 33 giorni di diretta con 3 diversi format quotidiani, 80 live streaming e migliaia di interazioni social. Sono questi i numeri del grande successo di ‘Maestri d’Italia’, la prima grande scuola online, gratuita e interattiva, ideata e curata da Riccardo Luna e promossa da TIM insieme ad oltre 30 partner nell’ambito del programma Operazione Risorgimento Digitale.

L’obiettivo, riuscito, era quello di portare nelle case degli italiani la cultura digitale attraverso le testimonianze di personaggi pubblici e contenuti formativi innovativi dedicati anche ai più piccoli. Una grande scuola online utile, partecipata e sicura, su piattaforme facilmente accessibili da tutti, con contenuti disponibili anche on demand che hanno consentito di ascoltare maestri ed esperti, e di interagire con loro ponendo domande e richieste di chiarimento.

“TIM è stata al fianco degli italiani in questa terribile emergenza e continuerà a farlo anche nella fase di ripartenza – ha dichiarato Salvatore Rossi, Presidente TIM -. Abbiamo favorito la diffusione delle tecnologie digitali, innanzitutto garantendo e rafforzando la rete di trasmissione voce e dati, ma anche fornendo a varie fasce della popolazione italiana lezioni e dialoghi sul tema dell’innovazione. Imprese, famiglie e studenti hanno potuto, grazie a TIM, fruire di una scuola di eccellenza sulle competenze digitali, vera chiave di sviluppo del Paese”.

“Maestri d’Italia è stata un’esperienza appassionante – ha commentato Riccardo Luna, ideatore e curatore di Maestri d’Italia – Operazione Risorgimento Digitale -: per sette settimane abbiamo tenuto compagnia ai bambini insegnando loro le basi del coding e della scienza e i cinque corsi di competenze digitali per adulti sono andati tutti esauriti. Ogni giorno inoltre abbiamo ospitato un grande maestro che ha fatto lezione agli studenti che faranno la maturità. Tutto online, in streaming, registrando numeri davvero importanti. Una conferma che Internet e i suoi strumenti sono fondamentali. E’ aumentata ora la consapevolezza dell’importanza di avere competenze digitali: per la scuola, per lavorare, per la vita sociale. Operazione Risorgimento Digitale ripartirà da qui: da questa nuova domanda di Internet”.

Potrebbe interessarti anche...

Commenta