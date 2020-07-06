Condividi

Saipem: maxi commessa da 325 milioni in Brasile

La società si è aggiudicata un contratto da Petrobas per l’istallazione di un sistema sottomarino basato su rise rigidi nel campo di Bu’zios, uno dei più grandi giacimenti petroliferi al mondo in acque profonde

Maxi commessa in Brasile per Saipem. La società petrolifera si è aggiudicata un contratto da 325 milioni di dollari da Petrobras per l’installazione di un sistema sottomarino basato su riser rigidi relativo a un progetto che sorge al largo delle coste di Rio de Janeiro, nel campo pre-salt di Bu’zios, ad una profondità compresa tra 1537 e 2190 metri. Il sistema di produzione di Bu’zios-5 prevede l’interconnessione in due fasi di 15 pozzi all’unità FPSO (Floating Production Storage Offloading). 

Saipem si occuperà dell’ingegneria, dell’approvvigionamento, della costruzione e dell’installazione (EPCI) dei Riser Steel Lazy Wave (SLWR) e delle relative flowline tra tutti i pozzi e l’unità FPSO. Il progetto comprende cinque riser di produzione e altri cinque di iniezione e flowlines per una lunghezza totale di 59 km, una condotta di esportazione di gas lunga 16 km, da collegare a una condotta esistente, 11 jumper rigidi e 21 fondazioni sottomarine (riser e PLET). Per tutti i lavori offshore, spiega la compagnia, Saipem utilizzerà il mezzo FDS, all’avanguardia nello sviluppo dei campi sottomarini

Bu’zios è uno dei più grandi giacimenti petroliferi al mondo in acque profonde ed è significativo che Saipem contribuisca a un progetto così rilevante per il Brasile, un paese in cui abbiamo una presenza consolidata e un track record di progetti eseguiti con successo”, ha commentato Francesco Racheli, Chief Operating Officer della Divisione Offshore E&C di Saipem. “Questo nuovo contratto combina efficientemente capacità interne e mezzi appropriati per realizzare un’impresa ambiziosa e rafforza la nostra reputazione di fornitore globale di soluzioni ad alto valore aggiunto in un Paese che offre grandi opportunità. Siamo pronti ad affiancare Petrobras per sviluppare ulteriormente le risorse del Brasile e assicurare la produzione a regime del campo nei tempi richiesti ed in sicurezza”.

Dopo l’annuncio della notizia, a Piazza Affari, il titolo Saipem viaggia in rialzo dell’1,1% a quota 2,272 euro dopo aver toccato un massimo di 2,33 euro.

