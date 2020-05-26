Condividi

Rovellini lascia Mps e diventa risk manager di Banco Bpm

| di | 0

L’ex braccio destro di Marco Morelli, indicato nelle settimane passate come possibile nuovo ad di Mps, trasloca a Verona e diventa responsabile della funzione di gestione rischi di Banco Bpm

Rovellini lascia Mps e diventa risk manager di Banco Bpm

Andrea Rovellini passa da Monte dei Paschi a Banco Bpm. L’ex cfo e vicedirettore di Mps, braccio destro dell’ad uscente Marco Morelli, ha rassegnato le sue dimissioni da Mps con decorrenza 15 luglio. A comunicarlo è stata una nota della banca senese nella quale si “ringrazia Rovellini per l’importante contributo fornito e gli augura i migliori successi professionali”. Parlando delle motivazioni alla base della scelta, Mps si è limitata a riferire la volontà del manager di intraprendere “nuove opportunità professionali. Poche ore dopo è arrivata la conferma. 

Rovellini, che secondo i rumors nelle ultime settimane sarebbe stato anche in corsa per il ruolo di amministratore delegato di Mps nel caso il Governo avesse optato per una nomina interna alla banca senese (ma poi è stato scelto come Ad Bastinaini, ex carige in quopta Cinque Stelle), è il nuovo risk manager del Banco Bpm. La nomina è arrivata nel corso dell’odierno consiglio d’amministrazione della Banca.

Quello di Rovellini può essere considerato un “ritorno a casa”. Dopo aver iniziato la sua carriera nel Gruppo Barilla, il manager ha infatti ricoperto varie cariche di responsabilità nella Banca Popolare di Milano e successivamente all’interno del Gruppo Bpm. Nel 2012 è poi entrato in Monte dei Paschi, assumendo prima l’incarico di Chief Risk Officer e poi quelli di chief financial Officer (dal 2018) e di vice direttore generale vicario (dal 2019).

A Piazza Affari nel frattempo, entrambe le banche si avviano a concludere la seduta in netto rialzo, in linea con l’indice di settore che alle 16.00 guadagna il 2,7%. Nel dettaglio, il titolo Banco Bpm sale del 2,68% a 1,09 euro, mentre le azioni Monte dei Paschi segnano un rialzo dell’1,96% a 1,04 euro. 

Potrebbe interessarti anche...

Commenta