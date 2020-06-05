Condividi

Prestiti garantiti, boom di richieste: 25 miliardi in 3 mesi

Mise e Mediocredito Centrale fanno sapere che le domande hanno superato quota 500mila – La maggior parte riguarda finanziamenti fino a 25mila euro – Unicredit ha erogato oltre un miliardo – La Banca ha siglato anche un accordo con Tim – Intesa: al via nuovo bando per Bergamo

In meno di tre mesi gli italiani hanno richiesto un oceano di prestiti garantiti dallo Stato. Secondo i dati del ministero dello Sviluppo Economico e del Mediocredito Centrale, le domande al Fondo di Garanzia hanno superato quota 500mila, per un importo complessivo di oltre 24,6 miliardi di euro.

La grande maggioranza delle operazioni (oltre 470mila) riguarda i finanziamenti fino a 25 mila euro con copertura al 100% (e senza valutazione del merito di credito), che sono stati concessi fin qui per un importo di 9,7 miliardi.

La misura sulla liquidità alle imprese è stata al centro di molte polemiche sulla difficoltà da parte delle piccole imprese ad ottenere in concreto i fondi. Ma bisogna sapere distinguere. Oltre un miliardo è stato erogato da Unicredit a circa 47 mila aziende italiane che hanno presentato richieste per un finanziamento fino a 25mila euro con garanzia dello Stato, sulla base del decreto Liquidità. La banca ha infatti rafforzato e accelerato il processo per i finanziamenti richiesti, anticipando l’erogazione in attesa di ricevere la garanzia da parte del Fondo centrale.

“C’è stato un notevole interesse verso questi finanziamenti”, conferma Remo Taricani, co-Ceo commercial banking Italy di Unicredit.

Inoltre, Unicredit ha siglato un accordo con Tim. In base all’intesa, la Banca permetterà alle aziende fornitrici del gruppo di tlc di accedere alle “misure di sostegno della liquidità e degli investimenti delle imprese che Unicredit ha già messo in campo, sia con il proprio pacchetto di emergenza che con l’utilizzo di iniziative Abi e governative”.

Intanto, Intesa Sanpaolo – insieme al Comune di Bergamo e alla fondazione Cesvi – ha dato il via al bando “Rinascimento Bergamo”, che prevede uno stanziamento complessivo pari a 22 milioni di euro: sette in contributi a fondo perduto per aiutare le piccole e microimprese del territorio a superare l’emergenza Covid-19, più altri 15 milioni in prestiti d’impatto.

Il bando prevede tre iniziative:

  • Michelangelo, per il consolidamento e il rilancio di business esistenti;
  • Raffaello, per sostenere l’innovazione aziendale e la trasformazione dei modelli di servizio/prodotto;
  • Leonardo, un servizio facoltativo di consulenza e supporto per la preparazione delle proposte di progetto da sottoporre a richiesta di finanziamento.

La gestione, l’erogazione dei contributi a fondo perduto e le attività di monitoraggio e rendicontazione sono affidate all’organizzazione umanitaria Cesvi.

