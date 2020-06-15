Prestiti e liquidità: attenzione all’abusivismo finanziario

L’Organismo degli agenti e mediatori (OAM) lancia una campagna anti-truffe. E invita i giovani alla professione – Ecco come difendersi dai finti mediatori

Chi ha bisogno di liquidità deve affidarsi esclusivamente a operatori finanziari con le carte in regola, per evitare di incorrere operazioni sbagliate se non in truffe. La regola è valida in generale ma lo è ancora di più in periodi di forte crisi economica come quello che sta attraversando un po’ tutto il mondo occidentale e non solo. Per questo OAM, l’Organismo degli Agenti in attività finanziaria e dei Mediatori creditizi, presieduto da Antonio Catricalà, ha lanciato una campagna informativa. Focus della campagna è il claim: “I prestiti non sono tutti uguali”. L’obiettivo è far comprendere l’importanza di affidarsi solo ad Agenti e Mediatori iscritti all’OAM per evitare il rischio di finire nelle mani di un abusivo del credito, con conseguenze potenzialmente anche molto pesanti.

Può capitare infatti di essere avvicinati da persone che propongono prestiti non realizzabili o che, se ottenuti, non si potranno restituire. “È invece assolutamente necessario – sottolinea Federico Lucchetti, direttore generale di OAM – che il consumatore verifichi che i soggetti con cui entra in contatto siano Agenti in attività finanziaria o Mediatori creditizi, iscritti all’Organismo”. Chi vuole fare una verifica può andare sul sito OAM e consultare l’elenco dei promotori iscritti per sua maggiore sicurezza.

La campagna promossa dall’organismo degli agenti finanziari e mediatori però non è rivolta solo ai consumatori ma anche ai giovani che vogliono intraprendere la carriera dell’intermediazione creditizia, un settore destinato a crescere. Sono due i percorsi da seguire e richiedono il superamento di una “prova di esame” o di una “prova valutativa” a seconda del percorso prescelto. Ad oggi gli iscritti all’Oam sono circa 20 mila con un significativo tasso di crescita. Nel 2019 sono stati eseguiti 7.698 controlli, con 596 provvedimenti sanzionatori.