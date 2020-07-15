Condividi

Poste Italiane: jv con Sennder e gps su trasporto merci

| di | 0

La nuova alleanza industriale punta a digitalizzare il trasporto delle merci su strada e migliorarne così l’efficienza, anche con il monitoraggio dei mezzi

Poste Italiane: jv con Sennder e gps su trasporto merci

Poste Italiane ha dato vita a una joint venture con la società tedesca Sennder per digitalizzare il trasporto delle merci su strada e migliorarne così l’efficienza. L’accordo riguarda “la movimentazione di colli e lettere tra tutti gli hub di smistamento e distribuzione del principale fornitore italiano di servizi postali”. La Jv neonata opera sotto il nome di “sennder Italia S.r.l.” e gestisce tutti i trasporti sul suolo italiano per la sennder GmbH.

La partnership consentirà a Poste Italiane di monitorare i suoi mezzi tramite Gps e ridurre le emissioni di CO2, grazie all’impiego di veicoli con carburanti alternativi e un maggiore sfruttamento. In questo modo, Poste Italiane otterrà un risparmio annuo superiore al 6% sulle spese annue per trasporti a carico completo pari a 100 milioni di euro.

“Questa iniziativa rientra nell’ottica di una strategia più ampia da noi adottata – commenta Matteo Del Fante, Ceo e General Manager di Poste Italiane – il piano Joint Delivery Model, e ha l’intento di modernizzare la nostra flotta e continuare ad ottimizzare la nostra catena del valore logistico, tramite soluzioni IT avanzate, efficienza dei costi di trasporto e la riduzione delle emissioni di CO2. Poste Italiane coniuga con successo l’innovazione interna con specifiche partnership di start-up rese possibili dalla sua nuova piattaforma informatica Open Innovation. Vediamo una chiara opportunità di svolgere un ruolo ancora più centrale nel mondo digitale dei nostri clienti fornendo innovazione”.

Secondo David Nothacker, Ceo e co-fondatore di sennder GmbH, “la Jv è un chiaro esempio di come la partnership tra l’operatore logistico italiano, con 158 anni di esperienza alle spalle, e la tecnologia all’avanguardia possa sbloccare sinergie e opportunità finora mai viste, sia per Poste Italiane sia per sennder. Sennder introduce comunicazioni basate su cloud e una tracciatura migliorata, assieme a un’organizzazione più efficiente della mappatura logistica, in un’industria che ancora oggi si avvale prevalentemente di fatture spedite via fax o in formato cartaceo. Il nostro sistema di tracciamento Gps aiuterà Poste Italiane fornendo delle stime di arrivo con elevata precisione”.

Potrebbe interessarti anche...

Commenta