Poste e Carabinieri in aiuto agli anziani per la pensione

Accordo tra Poste e Arma dei Carabinieri per la consegna a domicilio della pensione in contanti agli anziani di 75 anni e oltre che ne facciano richiesta delegando i CC. L’iniziativa si può attivare con numero verde per tutto il periodo dell’emergenza Coronavirus

Poste e Carabinieri, insieme, per aiutare gli anziani soli a ritirare la pensione nel periodo di quarantena per il Coronavirus. E’ questo il senso dell’accordo raggiunto da Poste italiane con l’Arma che consentirà a 23.000 pensionati di età pari o superiore a 75 anni di richiedere la consegna della pensione a domicilio per tutta la durata dell’emergenza da Covid-19, evitando così di doversi recare negli Uffici Postali. 

L’iniziativa, annunciata lunedì sera da Poste, è finalizzata ad evitare “gli spostamenti fisici delle persone, ed in particolare dei soggetti a maggior rischio, in ogni caso garantendo il mantenimento della distanza interpersonale di almeno un metro. L’iniziativa permette anche di tutelare i soggetti beneficiari dalla commissione di reati a loro danno, quali, truffe, rapine e scippi”, afferma il comunicato con il quale Poste ha annunciato l’intesa.

 I Carabinieri si recheranno presso gli sportelli degli Uffici Postali per riscuotere le indennità pensionistiche per poi consegnarle al domicilio dei beneficiari che ne abbiano fatto richiesta a Poste Italiane rilasciando un’apposita delega scritta. I pensionati potranno contattare il numero verde 800 55 66 70 messo a disposizione da Poste o chiamare la più vicina Stazione dei Carabinieri per richiedere maggiori informazioni.  

Il servizio è rivolto a chi abitualmente ritira la pensione in contanti presso l’ufficio postale ma non potrà essere fornito, precisa ancora Poste, “a coloro che abbiano già delegato altri soggetti alla riscossione, abbiano un libretto o un conto postale o che vivano con familiari o comunque questi siano dimoranti nelle vicinanze della loro abitazione”. 

