Popolare Bari: azioni gratis a chi partecipa all’assemblea

I commissari straordinari hanno presentato il piano di salvataggio della Banca Popolare di Bari prevedendo la distribuziuone di azioni gratis per favorire la partecipazione all’assemblea di fine giugno che deve deliberare la trasformazione della banca in spa e la sua ricapitalizzazione

Banca Popolare di Bari, via alle operazioni di salvataggio. I commissari straordinari hanno lanciato un piano di ristoro per i soci dell’istituto pugliese, che è la prima banca autonoma del Mezzogiorno e una delle dieci più grandi Popolari italiane. Travolta dalla crisi l’anno scorso dopo un bilancio 2018 disastro, la Popolare di Bari è stata commissariata dalla Banca d’Italia lo scorso dicembre: oggi i commissari hanno predisposto delle misure straordinarie per salvaguardare gli azionisti penalizzati dalla crisi ma soprattutto decisivi per la trasformazione in Spa, necessaria per il salvataggio dell’istituto. Proprio per questo, a loro vengono offerte azioni gratuite, fino a 20 milioni di euro, se parteciperanno all’assemblea straordinaria, prevista per fine giugno, che dovrà approvare appunto la trasformazione in Spa e la ricapitalizzazione.

L’offerta non è però valida per tutti: sono esclusi i soci che, a partire dal 1° gennaio 2010, hanno rivestito o rivestano cariche sociali, direttori generali, vicedirettori generali o dirigenti apicali, loro stretti familiari, destinatari di provvedimenti sanzionatori della Banca d’Italia o della Consob, quelli coinvolti in procedimenti penali ed infine i clienti con posizioni in sofferenza. Dunque non ci saranno offerte transattive a pioggia, ma mirate sui piccoli azionisti, come avevano chiesto le associazioni dei consumatori. Altro incentivo è un warrant per ciascuna azione posseduta, diversa da quelle sottoscritte negli aumenti di capitale 2014 e 2015. Infine il pagamento, alle scadenze previste e con la remunerazione stabilita, di tutti gli obbligazionisti subordinati, come per il più corposo in scadenza a fine 2021 per 200 milioni.

Il via libera degli azionisti alla trasformazione in società per azioni sarà decisivo per procedere alla ricapitalizzazione della banca barese. I commissari hanno anche previsto un tavolo di conciliazione per risolvere i contrasti più difficili con gli azionisti, una decisione che Antonio Pinto, presidente di Confconsumatori Puglia, definisce “ottima. Si evita così il rischio di risarcire anche chi non lo merita. Quanto alle misure proposte, in questa fase per i Commissari non era possibile fare di più. Solo con la trasformazione in Spa e la nuova governance , le nostre associazioni potranno negoziare ulteriori soluzioni stragiudiziali che riconcilino l’azionista-cliente con la banca”.