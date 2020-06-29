Condividi

Pop. Bari: via libera alla Spa per salvare la banca

Con il 96% dei voti a favore i soci della Popolare di Bari hanno dato via libera alla trasformazione in Spa e all’aumento di capitale da 933 milioni, unica via per evitare la liquidazione

La Popolare di Bari è salva. L’assemblea dei soci ha dato via libera alla trasformazione della banca in Spa e all’aumento di capitale da oltre 933 milioni di euro, fondamentale quest’ultimo per arrivare ai i requisiti minimi di capitale previsti dalla normativa. A votare a favore il 96% degli azionisti. L’annuncio è stato dato al termine dei lavori dal commissario straordinario, Antonio Blandini: “Pochi minuti fa abbiamo proclamato l’approvazione da parte dell’assemblea straordinaria dei soci della Banca popolare di Bari delle proposte di trasformazione della banca in società per azioni e di aumento di capitale destinato al Fondo interbancario e a Medio credito centrale, previa copertura delle perdite e ricostituzione di un capitale minimo di 10 milioni di euro”. 

 “C’è stata una partecipazione straordinaria – ha continuato il commissario – che ci ha permesso di svolgere assemblea in prima convocazione con oltre 35mila soci intervenuti che si sono espressi e dato il loro contributo in questo fondamentale passo per il rilancio della banca. Circa il 96% dei voti è stato favorevole a dimostrazione che il progetto è stato pienamente compreso”. La banca va quindi avanti e “ci sarà una banca nel Mezzogiorno e per il Mezzogiorno”, ha continuato Blandini, ricordando che il voto rappresenta un vero e proprio salvataggio, che consente alla banca di evitare il fallimento.

In base alle informazioni fornite dalla Popolare di Bari in una nota, all’assemblea straordinaria sono intervenuti in prima convocazione oltre il 50% dei soci aventi diritto. “È stato compiuto un passo fondamentale per il rafforzamento patrimoniale e della governance della Banca – si legge nella nota – che consente di dare avvio alla fase di rilancio, nell’interesse degli azionisti, delle imprese, dei clienti, delle lavoratrici e dei lavoratori, e del territorio tutto”.

Il via libera alla trasformazione in Spa rappresentava la conditio sine qua non per l’attuazione del piano messo in piedi dai due commissari – Antonio Blandini ed Enrico Ajello – chiamati da Bankitalia nel dicembre scorso per cercare di evitare la liquidazione della banca dopo la voragine da 1,114 miliardi nei conti creata dalla precedente gestione.

L’operazione da 1,6 miliardi prevederà l’ingresso nel capitale del Mediocredito centrale che rileverà il 97% delle quote per 430 milioni di euro. La parte restante delle risorse, circa 1,2 miliardi, sarà invece stanziata dalle banche attraverso il consorzio obbligatorio fitd.

