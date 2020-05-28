Condividi

Plastica riciclata, Covid minaccia gli impianti: plastic free addio?

La pandemia di coronavirus sta provocando la chiusura degli impianti per la produzione di plastica riciclata – L’Associazione delle imprese europee chiede interventi ai governi

Se la domanda di plastica riciclata continuerà a calare, gli impianti si fermeranno e addio a tutti i programmi plastic free. L’allarme arriva da “Plastics recyclers Europe”, l’associazione dei riciclatori di plastica europei: “Se questa situazione dovesse persistere e non venissero prese misure per porre rimedio, il riciclo della plastica cesserà di essere redditizio, ostacolando il raggiungimento degli obiettivi fissati dall’Ue”.

La crisi è conseguenza dell’epidemia di coronavirus: fermate le attività industriali in tutti i Paesi colpiti, si scontano ora in tutta Europa la mancanza di domanda di plastica riciclata e i bassi prezzi delle materie plastiche vergini. Le oscillazioni del prezzo del petrolio e le difficoltà delle Company petrolifere non sono, ovviamente, estranee al sistema.

In Italia abbiamo imparato a recuperare la plastica, collegando il riciclo a pratiche industriali. Il business vale circa 30 miliardi di euro l’anno, è ben strutturato e dà lavoro a oltre 100 mila persone. In ambito di politica industriale, siamo ben oltre le polemiche sulla plastic tax che solo pochi mesi fa hanno caratterizzato la “visione” delle forze politiche su un tema centrale per lo sviluppo come quello della plastica riciclata.

“Siamo di fronte ad una situazione preoccupante che mette a rischio ogni piano di transizione verso l’economia circolare”, ha detto Ton Emans, presidente di Plastics recyclers Europe. Facile immaginare che se nulla dovesse cambiare, bottiglie, flaconi, recipienti di ogni tipo, che già galleggiano a tonnellate in mare e fiumi, andrebbero a finire in discarica o negli inceneritori.

Cosa fare? Paesi come l’Italia che hanno diversi programmi plastic free devono includere il settore tra quelli da sostenere nei piani di ripresa post Covid-19. Conte, con Gualtieri e Costa, i ministri più direttamente interessati, sanno che la riduzione della plastica monouso e la promozione di quella riciclata sono valori e prassi per milioni di cittadini, oltre ad essere state inserite nelle ultime direttive sull’economia circolare europea. Si attendono decisioni.

