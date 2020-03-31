Condividi

Newlat acquista il 46% di Centrale del Latte d’Italia

In arrivo anche un’offerta pubblica di acquisto e scambio (Opas) sul resto del capitale – Dall’operazione nascerà il terzo operatore italiano del settore Milk & Dairy

Newlat Group, società che controlla Newlat Food, ha siglato un’intesa vincolante con alcuni soci della Centrale del Latte d’Italia per acquistare una partecipazione di maggioranza nel capitale della società, pari al 46,24%.

L’operazione si è chiusa a un prezzo d’acquisto pari a un euro per azione, cui si somma la cessione di 0,33 azioni Newlat Food per ogni titolo della Centrale Latte d’Italia.

Alle stesse condizioni, Newlat Food lancerà un’offerta pubblica di acquisto e scambio (Opas) obbligatoria sul resto del capitale della Centrale Latte d’Italia.

I soci della Centrale del Latte d’Italia che hanno firmato l’accordo sono Finanziaria Centrale del Latte di Torino, Lavia-Società Semplice, Luigi, Marco Fausto e Carla Luzzati e Sylvia Loew. Diventeranno azionisti di Newlat Food con una partecipazione totale pari al 5,30%.

Intanto, Newlat Group cederà a Newlat Food la quota della Centrale Latte d’Italia appena acquistata, più l’1,34% che già aveva in portafoglio, per una partecipazione complessiva del 47,58%.

Dall’operazione nascerà il terzo operatore italiano del settore Milk & Dairy. L’obiettivo è “il consolidamento del mercato lattiero-caseario italiano – si legge nella nota – Newlat Food e Cli presentano importanti elementi di complementarietà come posizionamento geografico, oltre ad un significativo potenziale sinergico. Il progetto industriale prevede che Cli diventi la piattaforma di riferimento per l’intero mondo lattiero-caseario dell’entità risultante dall’operazione facendo leva, tra l’altro, sulle filiere produttive di alta qualità regionali della Toscana e del Piemonte e sulla continuità manageriale rappresentata da tutti i manager e collaboratori che saranno convolti nell’importante progetto di crescita sotto la guida di Angelo Mastrolia, Presidente esecutivo di Newlat Food, ed Edoardo Pozzoli, già direttore generale e attuale amministratore di Cli”.

Newlat Food è stata assistita da Ubi Banca, mentre Newlat Group è stata affiancata da Equita Sim e i soci venditori della Centrale Latte d’Italia si sono affidati allo studio Vitale & Co.

