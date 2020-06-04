Negozi aperti Fase 3, ecco il sito per trovarli

Un’iniziativa di Mastercard e della startup Sixth Sense (della Scuola Sant’Anna) permette di cercare online tutte le attività aperte, nel raggio di 1 km rispetto all’indirizzo indicato.

Il lockdown ha lasciato il segno, purtroppo, per molte attività commerciali, costrette a chiudere per mesi e in alcuni casi a non riuscire più a ripartire. Ce ne stiamo accorgendo un po’ tutti, in queste prime settimane di “nuova normalità”: il panorama urbano non è più esattamente lo stesso, qualche saracinesca è rimasta chiusa. Ma come fare a sapere prima quali negozi sono rimasti chiusi e quali invece hanno riaperto? Da oggi, grazie all’iniziativa di Mastercard e della startup Sixth Sense, spinoff dell’università Scuola Sant’Anna di Pisa, esiste uno strumento di ricerca online, gratuito.

Il sito si chiama aperturenegozi.com ed individua, attraverso una mappa aggiornata in tempo reale, le attività aperte e operative. La selezione si basa sulle transazioni registrate con carte Mastercard o Maestro negli ultimi 7 giorni rispetto al momento della ricerca: se ce ne sono, il negozio risulta “Open”, altrimenti rimane un bollino nero con la scritta “No info”. Per cominciare, il sito di ricerca mostra: ristoranti, bar e luoghi dove mangiare, negozi di abbigliamento e calzature, ottici, lavanderie e parrucchieri. Nelle prossime settimane il sito andrà ad includere ulteriori categorie commerciali in tutte le località principali di entrambe le nazioni le cui attività, a causa della pandemia, hanno riaperto solo da poco.

“La nuova fase dell’emergenza che stiamo vivendo – commenta Luca Corti, VP Business Development di Mastercard -, richiede un ripensamento completo della gestione delle nostre routine quotidiane e ha portato nuove abitudini di acquisto per i consumatori che si stanno affidando sempre di più agli strumenti digitali. Crediamo che un servizio online facilmente accessibile dal proprio smartphone come aperturenegozi.com, sia un primo passo per gli esercenti per informare i loro clienti, e per i consumatori per organizzarsi meglio durante i giorni della ripresa”.