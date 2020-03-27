Condividi

Mattarella all’Europa: “Bisogna uscire dai vecchi schemi”

Nuovo appello del presidente della Repubblica dopo il flop del Consiglio Ue sui Coronabond . Alla Ue chiede decisioni concrete “nei prossimi giorni”. E ringrazia gli italiani impegnati a fronteggiare la crisi. IL TESTO INTEGRALE

Il presidente della Repubblica Sergio Mattarella torna a parlare agli italiani e soprattutto all’Europa, all’indomani della deludente riunione del Consiglio Ue che ha rinviato la decisione sui Coronabond di due settimane. Mattarella lancia un appello, pubblicato dal Quirinale, ai partner europei invitanti ad intervenire “prima che sia troppo tardi”. Ecco le parole del presidente:

“Molti Capi di Stato, d’Europa e non soltanto, hanno espresso la loro vicinanza all’Italia. Da diversi dei loro Stati sono giunti sostegni concreti. Tutti mi hanno detto che i loro Paesi hanno preso decisioni seguendo le scelte fatte in Italia in questa emergenza. Nell’Unione Europea la Banca Centrale e la Commissione, nei giorni scorsi, hanno assunto importanti e positive decisioni finanziarie ed economiche, sostenute dal Parlamento Europeo. Non lo ha ancora fatto il Consiglio dei capi dei governi nazionali. Ci si attende che questo avvenga concretamente nei prossimi giorni. Sono indispensabili ulteriori iniziative comuni, superando vecchi schemi ormai fuori dalla realtà delle drammatiche condizioni in cui si trova il nostro Continente. Mi auguro che tutti comprendano appieno, prima che sia troppo tardi, la gravità della minaccia per l’Europa. La solidarietà non è soltanto richiesta dai valori dell’Unione ma è anche nel comune interesse”.

La solidarietà è nel comune interesse, ricorda Mattarella ai capi di governo della Ue e agli italiani dà coraggio ricordando che occorre pensare anche al momento della ripartenza e alle misure per consentire il rilancio economico. Il Paese, il mondo complessivamente, vive una pagina triste e Mattarella ringrazia tutti coloro che sono impegnati per fronteggiare questa nuova “guerra”. “Nella ricostruzione – ricorda il presidente – il nostro popolo ha sempre saputo esprimere il meglio di sè”.

