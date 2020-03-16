Condividi

Linkem con Open Fiber e Infratel per sperimentare il 5G Fwa

Al via la sperimentazione nella banda di frequenze a 3,5 GHz per ridurre il divario digitale nelle aree a bassa densità abitativa. Tutto questo grazie all’efficienza della tecnologia Fwa abilitata da una infrastruttura in fibra ad altissima capacità

Open Fiber e Linkem hanno siglato un accordo per realizzare un progetto di sperimentazione sulla tecnologia Fixed Wireless Access (Fwa) nella banda di frequenze 3,5 GHz, di cui Linkem è assegnataria e che è riconosciuta a livello internazionale tra le bande pioniere per lo sviluppo del 5G. 

In base all’accordo, le due aziende effettueranno dei test sulla soluzione tecnologica Fwa di Linkem anche in ottica 5G con lo scopo di poter garantire una migliore connettività, rispetto a soluzioni Fwa tradizionali, nelle aree a bassa densità abitativa. 

La soluzione che sarà testata è 5G Ready e rispetta lo standard 3Gpp, ossia è in grado di supportare pienamente e in continuità tutte le potenzialità del 5G già a partire dal 2021. In base alla collaborazione, Open Fiber renderà disponibili i necessari servizi di rilegamento in fibra ottica ad altissima capacità tra l’antenna e la core network di Linkem, che ne garantirà la compatibilità nell’utilizzo delle frequenze di cui è assegnataria.

La sperimentazione sarà avviata nelle zone più isolate e a bassa densità di popolazione. Proprio in queste aree Open Fiber sta portando la connettività ultraveloce nell’ambito dei tre bandi Infratel di cui è risultata aggiudicataria.  

“L’innovazione tecnologica può garantire un ampio ventaglio di servizi per i cittadini, le imprese e le istituzioni anche nei piccoli comuni e nelle aree più isolate del Paese. Per usufruire dei suoi benefici è necessario colmare il digital divide grazie alla disponibilità di una rete in fibra ottica in grado di far raggiungere e superare all’utente finale, il Gigabit/s”, ha commentato Elisabetta Ripa, amministratore delegato di Open Fiber. “La nostra rete in fibra è fondamentale per supportare lo sviluppo dei servizi Fwa e 5G, ed è un asset fondamentale per l’abilitazione di tutte le applicazioni innovative, come la telemedicina, il telelavoro o la guida assistita, che possano aver bisogno di integrare anche la mobilità e la pervasività oltre alla larghezza di banda e alla bassa latenza. Siamo sicuri che la collaborazione con Linkem, operatore che si è distinto da sempre per la sua capacità di innovazione, sarà di reciproca soddisfazione e aprirà la strada a nuove opportunità per il nostro mercato”.

