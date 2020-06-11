Condividi

Leonardo, contratto per l’aeroporto di Francoforte

| di | 0

Importante contratto per Leonardo per realizzare il sistema di gestione dei bagagli all’aeroporto di Francoforte

Leonardo, contratto per l’aeroporto di Francoforte

Leonardo rafforza la sua posizione nel mercato della logistica aeroportuale e lo fa firmando un importante accordo con Fraport AG (Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide), una delle maggiori compagnie al mondo nel settore, per realizzare il sistema di gestione bagagli per il nuovo molo G del Terminal 3 dello scalo di Francoforte.

L’impianto, composto da due smistatrici cross-belt MBHS (Multi-sorting Baggage Handling System), gestirà il flusso bagagli di circa 5 milioni di passeggeri all’anno, migliorando significativamente la qualità e la sicurezza dei servizi offerti ai passeggeri. Quello di Francoforte, oltretutto, è il primo hub aeroportuale in Germania e il terzo in Europa, con circa 70 milioni di passeggeri nel 2019.

Nel dettaglio, Leonardo è responsabile della gestione complessiva del progetto, dal design all’integrazione di smistamento bagagli per il nuovo Terminal attualmente in costruzione. Sarà offerta, spiega una nota, una soluzione completa dotata di un sistema di smistamento integrato con funzioni di sicurezza avanzate.

In una prima fase, entro il 2021, è prevista la consegna e l’installazione del BHS “stand alone”. Successivamente è prevista l’espansione dell’impianto e la sua integrazione con l’impianto complessivo di gestione bagagli dell’aeroporto.

A Francoforte saranno realizzate due smistatrici cross-belt MBHS (Multi-sorting Baggage Handling System), caratterizzate da una tecnologia allo stato dell’arte, bassi consumi energetici e facilità di manutenzione, circa 40 postazioni di check-in, caroselli per i bagagli in arrivo e tutti i sottosistemi per il trasporto dei bagagli e per le verifiche di sicurezza, in conformità agli standard internazionali di riferimento.

Inoltre, saranno forniti i componenti software per il controllo dell’impianto e per la gestione dello smistamento verso le destinazioni di imbarco. L’aeroporto di Francoforte sul Meno si aggiunge ai clienti che hanno già scelto le soluzioni per la logistica dei bagagli di Leonardo, tra cui Roma Fiumicino, Ginevra, Parigi Orly, Lione, Zurigo e altri hub in Europa, nonché Kuwait City, Hong-Kong e altri in Medio Oriente e Asia.

Potrebbe interessarti anche...

Commenta