Leonardo: contratto negli Usa per aereo AW119 certificato Ifr

L’ordine è arrivato dall’operatore di elisoccorso statunitense Life Link III, prevista opzione per un secondo aereo – La consegna è prevista per il terzo trimestre del 2021 –

Leonardo ha ricevuto un ordine dall’operatore di elisoccorso Usa Life Link III per un elicottero AW119 dotato di certificazione americana FAA IFR (Federal Aviation Administration, Instrument Flight Rules).

Il contratto prevede l’opzione di acquisto in futuro di una seconda unità. Life Link III gestisce otto basi di elicotteri che includono Alexandria, Blaine, Brainerd, Duluth, Hibbing e Willmar, Minnesota, e Marshfield e Rice Lake, Wisconsin e il nuovo velivolo si unirà alla flotta esistente di dieci AW119Kx utilizzati per il trasporto medico d’emergenza in Minnesota e Wisconsin. La consegna è prevista per il terzo trimestre del 2021.

“Il contratto – spiega Leonardo in una nota – segna la prima vendita di un AW119, con certificazione IFR emessa dalla FAA, nel mercato civile e dei compiti di servizio medico di emergenza (EMS – Emergency Medical Service)”

L’elicottero soddisfa tutti gli standard IFR, permettendo ai piloti di volare in sicurezza anche con scarsa visibilità e in condizioni meteorologiche difficili, grazie all’avionica avanzata di Genesys Aerosystems e alla ridondanza dei principali sistemi di volo. 

Steve Sterner, amministratore delegato di Life Link III, ha dichiarato: “La nostra decisione di diventare il primo operatore civile dell’AW119 certificato IFR è pienamente coerente con la nostra missione volta a fornire un servizio di elisoccorso sicuro ed efficace. L’avionica avanzata e la tecnologia di questo elicottero aumentano la nostra capacità di fornire a chi ne ha bisogno l’assistenza sanitaria necessaria.

William Hunt, managing director di Leonardo Helicopters a Philadelphia, ha commentato: “Siamo orgogliosi di introdurre la variante certificata IFR dell’AW119 nel mercato civile e di poterlo fare con un partner importante come Life Link III. La sua tecnologia avanzata e i sistemi di volo permettono ai soccorritori di volare in sicurezza in situazioni complesse, mantenendo al contempo l’ampia e versatile cabina che contraddistingue l’AW119 per missioni di elisoccorso”.

