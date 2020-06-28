Condividi

Italia-Russia: accordo tra Intesa Sanpaolo e Roscongress

| di | 0

Nuova collaborazione tra Intesa Sanpaolo Innovation Center e la Fondazione Roscongress – L’obiettivo è di assistere e valorizzare le PMI locali innovative e sostenibili a livello internazionale, attraverso la condivisione di informazioni e l’organizzazioni di incontri tra esperti e imprenditori russi e italiani

Italia-Russia: accordo tra Intesa Sanpaolo e Roscongress

L’asse Italia-Russia si rafforza nell’ambito dell’innovazione e della sostenibilità. La società del Gruppo Intesa Sanpaolo dedicata alla frontiera dell’innovazione ha firmato, insieme alla Fondazione Roscongress, un Memorandum of Understanding per la cooperazione nell’ambito dell’innovazione e della sostenibilità, tra esperti e rappresentanti del mondo economico-produttivo dei due Paesi.

In un ottica di medio periodo, tale accordo rafforzerà la diffusione dell’innovazione nei due Paesi, attingendo dal patrimonio innovativo e tecnologico della ricerca, dell’ecosistema e delle start-up e delle PMI russe e italiane.

Inoltre, il Memorandum consentirà di promuovere il progetto Business Priority, che punta a migliorare la competitività dell’economia russa attraverso la promozione di prodotti e tecnologie innovative.

Tale progetto ha come obiettivo quello di creare uno standard di qualità riconosciuto a livello internazionale nell’ambito di progetti innovativi ad alta tecnologia, coinvolgendo soprattutto piccole e medie imprese orientate all’innovazione e allo sviluppo sostenibile.

Grazie alla collaborazione tra Intesa Sanpaolo Innovation Center e la Fondazione Roscongress, si potrà valutare e valorizzare il potenziale delle piccole e medie imprese russe innovative e sostenibili e anche di attrarre investimenti internazionali per la loro crescita.

Inoltre, il Gruppo Intesa Sanpaolo in Russia opera con la controllata Banca Intesa Russa, che gestisce più della metà delle operazioni commerciali con l’Italia e partecipa al finanziamento di importanti progetti russi nazionali e internazionali.

“L’innovazione è alla base dell’evoluzione della società e per il Gruppo Intesa Sanpaolo rappresenta una leva per competere in mercati sempre più complessi e globalizzati – ha dichiarato Guido de Vecchi, il Direttore Generale di Intesa Sanpaolo Innovation Center – Il MOU siglato con Roscongress e la collaborazione con Banca Intesa Russia consentirà di mettere facilmente a disposizione delle PMI locali il nostro know-how con l’obiettivo di far emergere le realtà più promettenti e assisterle nella ricerca di investitori internazionali.”

Alexander Stuglev, CEO di Roscongress, ha invece sottolineato come la Fondazione consideri lo sviluppo innovativo una delle principali aree della sua attività e che con l’aiuto del Gruppo bancario passano espandere la loro presenza a livello internazionale e promuovere così l’innovazione russa.

Potrebbe interessarti anche...

Commenta