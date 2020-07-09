Condividi

Iqos: ok da Fda Usa a vendita come prodotto a “ridotta esposizione”

La Food and Drug Administration americana ha autorizzato la commercializzazione del sistema Iqos come prodotto del tabacco a rischio modificato, cioè meno dannoso delle comuni sigarette

La Food and Drug Administration (Fda) ha dato il via libera per la commercializzazione negli Stati Uniti del sistema Iqos di Philip Morris come prodotto del tabacco a rischio modificato (MRTPS), unico dispositivo elettronico con tabacco o nicotina a ricevere un’autorizzazione di questo tipo. Da ora in poi dunque, il dispositivo Iqos potrà essere venduto con la dicitura “ad esposizione modificata” ovvero a esposizione ridotta rispetto al danno che produce il fumo delle sigarette tradizionali.

La Fda continuerà a monitorare i dati per verificare che la vendita del prodotto continui ad essere appropriata, incluse le valutazioni circa il potenziale aumento di utilizzo tra i giovani. 

L’agenzia ha però valutato che secondo le evidenze scientifiche a disposizione Iqos potrebbe essere meno dannosa nelle normali sigarette e potrebbe dunque portare “un beneficio alla salute della popolazione nel suo complesso”. “L’Fda ha in ogni caso precisato che ciò non significa che Iqos sia privo di rischi né approvato dalla Fda”, precisa la nota di Philip Morris Italia. 

Commentando l’annuncio della Fda, André Calantzopoulos, Ceo di Philip Morris Italia, ha dichiarato: “La Fda ha stabilito che studi scientifici dimostrano che passare completamente dalle sigarette convenzionali a Ios riduce l’esposizione a sostanze chimiche dannose o potenzialmente dannose. Iqos è un prodotto sostanzialmente diverso rispetto alle sigarette convenzionali e deve essere regolato in maniera diversa, come riconosciuto dalla Fda”. 

“La decisione della Fda – ha continuato – fornisce un esempio importante di come i governi e le organizzazioni di sanità pubblica possono regolare le alternative senza fumo per differenziarle dalle sigarette al fine di promuovere la salute pubblica. Siamo entusiasti del fatto che questa importante decisione aiuterà a guidare le scelte dei fumatori adulti negli Stati Uniti. La scelta migliore per la salute è quella di non iniziare mai a fumare o di smettere del tutto. Per coloro che non smettono, la cosa migliore che possono fare è passare a un prodotto privo di fumo supportato da evidenze scientifiche”. 

Al 31 marzo 2020, secondo le stime di Philipp Morris Italia sono circa 10,6 milioni i fumatori che sono passati dalle sigarette tradizionali ad Iqos. “I dati dimostrano che commercializzare questi particolari prodotti con le informazioni autorizzate potrebbe aiutare i fumatori adulti dipendenti a lasciare le tradizionali sigarette e a ridurre la loro esposizione alle sostanze dannose, ma solo se il passaggio avviene in modo completo” ha dichiarato Mitch Zeller, direttore del Centro per i Prodotti del Tabacco Fda.

