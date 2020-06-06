Investimenti green: ecco la guida Bei

Uno strumento utile per orientarsi nella scelta dei progetti su cui investire. Il nodo della burocrazia e i soldi da spendere in tempi certi.

Come, dove e quando investire per non perdere soldi e stare dentro un passaggio epocale. La Banca Europea per gli Investimenti prova a sostenere gli investitori nelle energie rinnovabili, aiutandoli con una propria guida. Uno strumento che cerca prima di tutto di far capire l’economia circolare, i meccanismi che la regolano, la vedono come base per nuovi modelli sociali. Elementi troppe volte ignorati nella foga retorica di chi ha in mano l’economia reale.

La guida dà informazioni sulle attività di prestito e di consulenza della BEI a largo raggio. Non è un documento statico, tutt’altro. Per abbassare qualsiasi rischio o essere mal interpretata, la guida sarà aggiornata periodicamente in base all’evoluzione delle esigenze del mercato ed alle opportunità dei sistemi circolari. Al suo interno ci sono le principali categorie economiche che possono creare valore sostenibile. Ciascun investitore vi trova indicazioni e consigli su efficienza delle risorse, materiali, tecnologie, rigenerazione di prodotti, rifiuti, biomasse, fertilizzanti, ristrutturazioni edilizie.

Quando si pensa di investire bisogna scegliere bene gli strumenti da adattare ai progetti prescelti. Nella pratica consolidata questa metodologia è abbastanza diffusa. Ma ciò che in molti casi rallenta l’efficacia della spesa sono i passaggi burocratici per realizzare il progetto. Una vera trappola in mano ad uffici e strutture pubbliche che diventa odioso paradosso rispetto alla mission della Banca. La BEI è nata ed è gestita per aiutare i Paesi Ue a crescere e progredire. I piani di investimenti europei post Covid di queste settimane la vedono al centro di grandi movimenti di capitali.

Se i governi discutono di abbattere la burocrazia è saggio che traggano qualche spunto dalla guida. Semplicemente perché gli investimenti verdi per essere efficaci non possono avere tempi indefiniti. L’Italia può trarne sicuramente vantaggi , a dispetto di tutte le lentezze che accompagnano il green deal del Conte bis.

La Bei spiega, le tipologie di prodotti e strumenti finanziari più adatti alle necessità dei richiedenti. D’altronde la BEI negli ultimi 5 anni ha concesso finanziamenti per oltre 2 miliardi di euro alla circular economy. Ora per progetti più tradizionali e su larga scala – spiega una nota – vengono offerti prestiti diretti a medio e lungo termine con tassi di interesse fisso variabili. Per le operazioni più piccole, invece, sono previsti finanziamenti indiretti attraverso banche locali e altri intermediari. Bisogna leggere, preparare progetti e darsi da fare.