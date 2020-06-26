Condividi

Intesa Sanpaolo: 12,5 milioni a Percassi tramite Sace

La banca ha concesso il prestito alla storica società bergamasca, tramite lo strumento previsto dal Decreto Liquidità.

Intesa Sanpaolo ha concesso a Impresa Percassi, storica società bergamasca, un finanziamento di 12,5 milioni di euro, garantito da Sace, in poche ore tramite Garanzia Italia, strumento previsto dal Decreto Liquidità destinato al sostegno delle imprese italiane colpite dall’emergenza Covid-19. Il finanziamento, come previsto dal Decreto, è finalizzato, in particolare, a sostenere il circolante. Impresa Percassi – che ha sede a Bergamo, la provincia più colpita dal Covid-19 – vanta una solida storia imprenditoriale, lunga più di 50 anni, ed è riconosciuta tra i principali general contractor nel settore dell’edilizia privata in Italia. I ricavi registrati nel 2019 ammontano a oltre 137 milioni di euro. Impresa Percassi, ad oggi, ha un portafoglio lavori di oltre 400 milioni di euro.

Intesa Sanpaolo, dall’inizio dell’emergenza, ha messo in atto una serie di misure concrete per dare supporto alle imprese: dopo aver elevato a 50 miliardi di euro l’ammontare di risorse in termini di credito messe a disposizione del Paese, sospeso le rate dei finanziamenti e aderito all’anticipo della Cassa integrazione in deroga, è operativa su tutte le possibili soluzioni previste dal Decreto Liquidità, fornendo così il supporto necessario alle imprese di piccole, medie e grandi dimensioni.

“L’operazione con Impresa Percassi conferma il nostro impegno, insieme a SACE, di rispondere in maniera efficace alle esigenze delle imprese – ha dichiarato Tito Nocentini, Direttore Regionale Lombardia di Intesa Sanpaolo -. Con questa iniziativa proseguiamo nell’attività di sostegno alle imprese del territorio con tutte le misure messe a disposizione dal decreto liquidità e rafforziamo ulteriormente il nostro supporto al tessuto imprenditoriale lombardo; un segnale importante, in particolare per Bergamo e per il settore dell’edilizia, che simboleggia l’impegno del Gruppo per il rilancio economico del Paese dopo l’emergenza COVID”.

