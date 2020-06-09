Condividi

Intesa Sanpaolo: 100milioni per la lotta contro il Covid

Il Gruppo bancario guidato da Carlo messina ha fornito dall’inizio il proprio sostegno al Paese nella lotta contro il Coronavirus – Finora sono stati donati 100 milioni di euro che hanno contribuito sostanzialmente al potenziamento del sistema sanitario italiano – Adesso si passa alla Fase 2 a sostegno dell’economia e del sociale

Sin dall’inizio della crisi epidemiologica, Intesa Sanpaolo ha voluto unirsi agli sforzi del nostro Paese per affrontare questa emergenza, contribuendo in maniera sia significativa che strutturale al potenziamento del Sistema Sanitario Nazionale. Dalla firma del protocollo di collaborazione con il Commissario Straordinario e la Protezione Civile, sono stati donati complessivamente 100milioni di euro alla Sanità italiana per la lotta contro il Covid. Ora sono in cantiere nuove misure per il rilancio economico e sociale del Paese.

I risultati sono stati sorprendenti: hanno beneficiato della donazione 16 strutture ospedaliere e 2 Covid Emergency Center di nuova creazione in 8 regioni italiane: Lombardia, Veneto, Piemonte, Emilia-Romagna, Lazio, Abruzzo, Campania e, infine, Sicilia.

In particolare, il Gruppo ha permesso la realizzazione di ben 36 tra reparti sanitari ex novo, reparti ri-convertiti per la gestione dell’emergenza Covid-19 e laboratori diagnostici specialistici, nonché l’incremento di circa 500 nuovi posti letto principalmente di terapia intensiva e sub-intensiva.

Inoltre, finora, ha consentito una dotazione di oltre 1.900 apparecchiature medicali e diagnostiche indispensabili per la gestione dei pazienti, tra cui ventilatori polmonari, caschi CPAP, respiratori, pompe per infusione, sistemi di nebulizzazione a freddo, monitor e umidificatori ad alto flusso, TAC, ecografia, reagenti necessari per la produzione di kit diagnostici.

Per garantire la sicurezza di medici e operatori sanitari, il Gruppo bancario ha contribuito, destinando una parte della donazione, per l’approvvigionamento di oltre 21milioni di dispositivi di protezione individuale, quali mascherine, guanti, tute e camici.

La campagna di crowdfunding legata alla donazione sulla piattaforma di Intesa Sanpaolo, ha raccolto finora 2,3 milioni di euro da 14 mila donatori. Il cui termine è fissato per il 31 agosto 2020.

“La pandemia Covid-19 ha chiaramente evidenziato come le istituzioni private siano chiamate a svolgere un ruolo di sostegno del settore pubblico per contribuire all’interesse comune – ha dichiarato Carlo Messina, CEO e Consigliere Delegato di Intesa Sanpaolo – È un orgoglio e una soddisfazione vedere come Intesa Sanpaolo abbia contribuito, nella fase di emergenza sanitaria, con interventi che porteranno benefici anche in futuro. Il nostro impegno è frutto dei risultati della Banca e della sua solidità e si riverbera in un progresso per tutta la collettività. In questa nuova fase, dove l’emergenza è sociale ed economica, continueremo a sostenere il rilancio del Paese con ulteriori significative misure”.

