Condividi

Inps: bonus 600 euro a stagionali e assegni di invalidità

| di | 0

Dopo aver riesaminato 42 mila domande l’Inps ha posto in pagamento le richieste sia per marzo che per aprile – Ok all’indennità per i lavoratori dello spettacolo

Inps: bonus 600 euro a stagionali e assegni di invalidità

L’Inps ha riesaminato 42mila domande relative al bonus 600 euro per il mese di marzo che erano state in precedenza respinte. 

Il riesame ha riguardato le richieste per l’indennità Covid-19 – varata dal decreto Cura Italia per cercare di aiutare i cittadini in difficoltà a causa dell’emergenza coronavirus – relative ai titolari di assegno ordinario di invalidità e ai lavoratori stagionali con qualifica rilevata attraverso le comunicazioni obbligatorie (Unilav). In totale parliamo di 19mila persone nel primo caso e di 23mila nel secondo. 

“Queste domande – comunica l’Istituto Nazionale di Previdenza Sociale in una nota – saranno quindi poste in pagamento sia per il mese di marzo sia per il mese di aprile 2020”.

L’INPS ricorda inoltre che il decreto Rilancio ha previsto che il bonus da 600 euro, per i mesi di aprile e maggio spetti anche ai lavoratori dello spettacolo. 

“I beneficiari iscritti al Fondo dei lavoratori dello spettacolo sono ricompresi in due platee: con almeno 30 contributi giornalieri versati nell’anno 2019 da cui deriva nel medesimo anno 2019 un reddito non superiore a 50.000 euro; con almeno 7 contributi giornalieri versati nell’anno 2019, da cui deriva nel medesimo anno 2019 un reddito non superiore a 35.000 euro”, precisa l’INPS. In entrambi casi, non si avrà diritto al Bonus se si è titolari di pensione o nel caso si abbia un contratto da lavoro dipendente alla data del 19 maggio.

Potrebbe interessarti anche...

Commenta